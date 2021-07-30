Big corporations may be eyeing your system's top physician

The chief medical officer role has been a mainstay for hospitals and health systems, but COVID-19 is motivating other corporations like PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Tyson Foods to add a CMO to their executive teams, according to Bloomberg.

Most firms see the need to think differently about employee and customer well-being, which spans beyond disease prevention, while remaining compliant with evolving public health regulations and strengthening business continuity.

Stanley Black & Decker, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Constellation Brands — which owns more than 100 brands, including Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila and Corona beer — also recently have hired CMOs.

"We need to be up to date and understand the many guidelines and adapt," Tom Kane, Constellation's human resources chief, told Harvard Business Review. In fall 2020, the Fortune 500 company hired Tim Malins, MD, a cardiologist from Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, as its CMO.

Dr. Malins shares health-related advice and expertise to the executive, crisis management and HR leadership teams as they navigate the pandemic, according to HBR. He also informs risk assessment and policy recommendations in line with the varying guidelines for the multinational company.