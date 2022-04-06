Ascension renames 15 Illinois hospitals

Ascension has renamed 15 Illinois hospitals after finalizing the unwinding of a joint venture with AdventHealth.

St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth on April 1 completed the unwinding of Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services in the greater Chicago area. The same day, Ascension launched Ascension Illinois, the new brand for the system's 15 hospitals and hundreds of care sites in the Chicago area.

Here are the new Ascension Illinois hospital names:

Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village

Ascension Holy Family in Des Plaines

Ascension Mercy in Aurora

Ascension Resurrection in Chicago

Ascension Saint Alexius in Hoffman Estates

Ascension Saint Elizabeth in Chicago

Ascension Saint Fancis in Evanston

Ascension Saint Joseph-Chicago

Ascension Saint Joseph-Elgin

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet

Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago

Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee

Ascension Women's and Children's in Hoffman Estates

Ascension Alexian Brothers Rehabilitation Hospital in Elk Grove Village

Ascension Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital in Hoffman Estates

"Working together as part of Ascension will allow Ascension Illinois to bring the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers in order to improve care," Keith Parrott, Ascension Illinois ministry market executive, said in an April 1 news release. "Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of bringing the expertise of our national healthcare ministry to those we are privileged to serve in Illinois."