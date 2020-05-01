Where are the 13 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?
The Leapfrog Group gave 13 hospitals failing grades in its Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades released April 30.
The organization assigns letter grades every fall and spring to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals for patient safety performance.
Here is a list of this spring's "F" hospitals broken down by state:
California
Alameda Hospital
San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)
San Leandro Hospital
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Florida
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Iowa
Ottumwa Regional Health Center
UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown
Illinois
John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)
Indiana
La Porte Hospital
Maryland
Bon Secours Hospital (Baltimore)
New York
Rome Memorial Hospital
Oklahoma
Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)
Texas
Matagorda Regional Medical Center (Bay City)
