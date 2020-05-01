Where are the 13 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group gave 13 hospitals failing grades in its Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades released April 30.

The organization assigns letter grades every fall and spring to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals for patient safety performance.

Here is a list of this spring's "F" hospitals broken down by state:

California

Alameda Hospital

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

San Leandro Hospital

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Florida

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Iowa

Ottumwa Regional Health Center

UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown

Illinois

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)

Indiana

La Porte Hospital

Maryland

Bon Secours Hospital (Baltimore)

New York

Rome Memorial Hospital

Oklahoma

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

Texas

Matagorda Regional Medical Center (Bay City)

