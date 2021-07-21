US states ranked by suicide rate

Wyoming has the highest rate of suicides among U.S. states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation used resident population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and data from the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control to calculate age-adjusted suicide rates.

Here are the suicide rates for each state and the District of Columbia in 2019 (the most recent data available):

1. Wyoming: 29.6 suicides per 100,000 individuals

2. Alaska: 28.5

3. Montana: 26.2

4. New Mexico: 24.1

5. Colorado: 22.1

6. Utah: 21.2

7. South Dakota: 21

8. Oklahoma: 20.5

9. Idaho: 20.3

T-9. Oregon: 20.3

11. Nevada: 19.8

12. Maine: 19.4

13. Arizona: 18.6

T-13. West Virginia: 18.6

15. North Dakota: 18.5

16. Missouri: 18.2

17. Kansas: 18.1

18. Arkansas: 18

19. New Hampshire: 17.3

20. Tennessee: 17.2

21. Iowa: 16.7

22. Kentucky: 16.5

23. Alabama: 16.3

24. South Carolina: 16.2

25. Nebraska: 16

T-25. Vermont: 16

27. Washington: 15.9

28. Hawaii: 15.6

29. Louisiana: 15.1

T-29. Ohio: 15.1

31. Georgia: 14.7

32. Florida: 14.5

T-32. Minnesota: 14.5

T-32. Mississippi: 14.5

35. Michigan: 14.3

36. Indiana: 14.2

37. Pennsylvania: 14

T-37. Wisconsin: 14

39. Texas: 13.4

40. Virginia: 12.8

41. North Carolina: 12.5

42. Connecticut: 11.4

43. Delaware: 11.3

44. Illinois: 10.9

45. Rhode Island: 10.8

46. California: 10.6

47. Maryland: 10.3

48. Massachusetts: 8.6

49. New York: 8.3

50. New Jersey: 8

51. District of Columbia: 6.1