US states ranked by heart disease-related death rates

Oklahoma has the highest death rate linked to heart disease in the country, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Kaiser gathered data from the CDC WONDER Online Database. For more information on the data, click here.

Here are the number of deaths per 100,000 people in each state and the District of Columbia in 2018, the most recent year for which this data is available:

Note: The list includes ties, resulting in a numerical listing of 43. The figures have been rounded.

1. Oklahoma: 228

2. Alabama: 225

3. Mississippi: 222

4. Arkansas: 217

5. Louisiana: 212

6. Tennessee: 202

7. Kentucky: 198

8. West Virginia: 196

9. Michigan: 195

10. Ohio: 191

Nevada: 191

11. Missouri: 188

12. District of Columbia: 187

13. Indiana: 181

14. Pennsylvania: 176

Georgia: 176

15. New York: 172

16. Texas: 170

17. South Carolina: 167

18. Iowa: 165

19. Illinois: 164

20. Montana: 163

New Jersey: 163

21. Maryland: 162

22. Delaware: 159

23. Kansas: 159

Rhode Island: 159

24. Idaho: 158

Wisconsin: 158

25. South Dakota: 156

26. North Carolina: 155

27. Wyoming: 153

28. New Hampshire: 151

29. Vermont: 150

30. New Mexico: 148

Virginia: 148

31. Maine: 147

32. Utah: 146

Nebraska: 146

33. Florida: 143

34. Connecticut: 142

35. North Dakota: 140

California: 140

36. Arizona: 136

37. Washington: 135

38. Massachusetts: 131

39. Alaska: 130

40. Oregon: 128

41. Hawaii: 125

42. Colorado: 124

43. Minnesota: 119

