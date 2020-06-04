US states ranked by heart disease-related death rates
Oklahoma has the highest death rate linked to heart disease in the country, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Kaiser gathered data from the CDC WONDER Online Database. For more information on the data, click here.
Here are the number of deaths per 100,000 people in each state and the District of Columbia in 2018, the most recent year for which this data is available:
Note: The list includes ties, resulting in a numerical listing of 43. The figures have been rounded.
1. Oklahoma: 228
2. Alabama: 225
3. Mississippi: 222
4. Arkansas: 217
5. Louisiana: 212
6. Tennessee: 202
7. Kentucky: 198
8. West Virginia: 196
9. Michigan: 195
10. Ohio: 191
Nevada: 191
11. Missouri: 188
12. District of Columbia: 187
13. Indiana: 181
14. Pennsylvania: 176
Georgia: 176
15. New York: 172
16. Texas: 170
17. South Carolina: 167
18. Iowa: 165
19. Illinois: 164
20. Montana: 163
New Jersey: 163
21. Maryland: 162
22. Delaware: 159
23. Kansas: 159
Rhode Island: 159
24. Idaho: 158
Wisconsin: 158
25. South Dakota: 156
26. North Carolina: 155
27. Wyoming: 153
28. New Hampshire: 151
29. Vermont: 150
30. New Mexico: 148
Virginia: 148
31. Maine: 147
32. Utah: 146
Nebraska: 146
33. Florida: 143
34. Connecticut: 142
35. North Dakota: 140
California: 140
36. Arizona: 136
37. Washington: 135
38. Massachusetts: 131
39. Alaska: 130
40. Oregon: 128
41. Hawaii: 125
42. Colorado: 124
43. Minnesota: 119
More articles on rankings and ratings:
10 cities with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19
10 states needing most financial help due to pandemic
10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody's Analytics
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.