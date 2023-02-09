US News to adjust standards for hospital rankings

U.S. News and World Report is shifting its standards for rankings starting with the 2023-24 "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings to be published this summer.

The rankings will now put more weight on clinical outcomes and objective measures of quality and less weight on the organization's opinion survey of physicians, according to a Feb. 8 news release from U.S. News.

"Our decision was informed by discussions with numerous stakeholders, including hospital leaders and medical experts in diverse specialties," the release said. "While studies indicate that patients consider provider reputation when choosing where to receive care, medical professionals, whom we regularly consult with, generally agreed that subjective data should play a lesser role in determining the U.S. News hospital rankings."

Here are how the changes will be applied: