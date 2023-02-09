US News to adjust standards for hospital rankings

U.S. News and World Report is shifting its standards for rankings starting with the 2023-24 "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings to be published this summer.
The rankings will now put more weight on clinical outcomes and objective measures of quality and less weight on the organization's opinion survey of physicians, according to a Feb. 8 news release from U.S. News.
"Our decision was informed by discussions with numerous stakeholders, including hospital leaders and medical experts in diverse specialties," the release said. "While studies indicate that patients consider provider reputation when choosing where to receive care, medical professionals, whom we regularly consult with, generally agreed that subjective data should play a lesser role in determining the U.S. News hospital rankings."
Here are how the changes will be applied:
- Outcome measures derived from federal data will account for 45 percent of the methodology in 11 adult specialty rankings and 30 percent in rehabilitation.
- Structural indicators of quality will account for 35 percent in all 12 adult specialties.
- The weight assigned to expert opinion will be reduced to 12 percent, down from 25 percent, for cardiology and heart surgery; neurology and neurosurgery; obstetrics and gynecology; and pulmonology and lung surgery.
- The weight assigned to expert opinion will be reduced to 15 percent, down from 27.5 percent, for cancer; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; orthopedics; and urology.
- In rehabilitation, expert opinion will be reduced to 30 percent from 50 percent.
- In pediatric specialty rankings, measures of best practice and diversity, equity and inclusion will be given greater weight: 12 percent and 2.33 percent, respectively.
- The weight of expert opinion will drop to 5 percent for pediatric cardiology and surgery, and to 10 percent for other pediatric specialities.
- Expert opinion never factored into "Best Hospitals for Maternity Care," so no change will be made.
- U.S. News said it is refining health equity measures and will not use them in the 2023 rankings. The measures are expected to be used starting in 2024.