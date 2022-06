US News: The best children's hospital in 35 states, DC

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals rankings June 14, which for the second consecutive year included state rankings.

The 2022-23 list is based on data from about 200 facilities. They reflect measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. The rankings also include new measures for diversity, equity and inclusion, and they consider expert opinion among more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

For the state rankings, U.S. News considered hospitals in the 35 states and Washington, D.C., that have at least one regionally ranked Best Children's Hospital. No hospitals in the other 15 states scored in the top 50 nationally in any of the 10 specialties evaluated for the rankings. In some cases, a hospital may have submitted data in at least one specialty, but their performance was not strong enough to rank among the best in any specialty area, U.S. News said.

Here is the top hospital in 35 states and Washington, D.C., per U.S. News:

Alabama: Children's Hospital of Alabama at UAB (Birmingham)

Arizona: Phoenix Children's Hospital

Arkansas: Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

California: Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Colorado: Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

Connecticut: Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

Delaware: Nemours Children's Hospital-Delaware (Wilmington)

Florida (tie): Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando); Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami); UF Health Shands Children's Hospital (Gainesville)

Georgia: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Illinois: Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Indiana: Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis)

Iowa: University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital (Iowa City)

Kentucky: Norton Children's Hospital (Louisville)

Louisiana: Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans)

Maryland: Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: Boston Children's Hospital

Michigan: C.S. Mott Children's Hospital-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota: Mayo Clinic Children's Center (Rochester)

Missouri: Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital

Nebraska: Children's Hospital and Medical Center (Omaha)

New Jersey: Hackensack Meridian J.M. Sanzari and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospitals

New York: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

North Carolina: Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center (Durham)

Ohio: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon: Doernbecher Children's Hospital at Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

Pennsylvania: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

South Carolina: MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital (Charleston)

Tennessee: Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville)

Texas: Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

Utah: Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital-University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

Virginia: University of Virginia Children's Hospital (Charlottesville)

Washington: Seattle Children's Hospital

Washington, D.C.: Children's National Hospital

West Virginia: West Virginia University Children's Hospital (Morgantown)

Wisconsin: Children's Wisconsin Hospital (Milwaukee)

More information about the methodology is available here.