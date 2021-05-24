Total healthcare employment, by state

California has the most healthcare employees of any U.S. state, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released May 24.

The list is based on May 2020 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' state occupational employment statistics survey. These figures represent estimates and do not include self-employed workers.

As of May 2020, there were more than 16.8 million people employed in the healthcare industry nationwide.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

California — 1,690,750 employed in healthcare Texas — 1,359,840 New York — 1,251,570 Florida — 1,058,950 Pennsylvania — 796,520 Ohio — 708,430 Illinois — 636,710 Michigan — 525,330 North Carolina — 502,980 Massachusetts — 471,460 New Jersey — 466,200 Georgia — 440,610 Minnesota — 377350 Virginia — 375150 Indiana — 374390 Tennessee — 348,880 Missouri — 348,000 Arizona — 336,700 Washington — 335,950 Wisconsin — 321,760 Maryland — 316,420 Colorado — 274,200 Louisiana — 240,470 Alabama — 231,070 South Carolina — 221,510 Kentucky — 217,560 Connecticut — 206,720 Oregon — 206,120 Iowa — 176,080 Oklahoma — 175,850 Kansas — 163,230 Arkansas — 147,150 Utah — 143,950 Mississippi — 131,450 Nevada — 109,480 Nebraska — 109,120 West Virginia — 102,650 New Mexico — 95,600 Idaho — 87,910 Maine — 83,320 New Hampshire — 75,500 Rhode Island — 65,090 South Dakota — 58,770 Montana — 58,580 Delaware — 57,430 Hawaii — 57,340 District of Columbia — 54,000 North Dakota — 53,030 Alaska — 39,350 Vermont — 37,200 Wyoming — 25,720

