Total healthcare employment, by state

California has the most healthcare employees of any U.S. state, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released May 24.

The list is based on May 2020 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' state occupational employment statistics survey. These figures represent estimates and do not include self-employed workers.

As of May 2020, there were more than 16.8 million people employed in the healthcare industry nationwide. 

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

  1. California — 1,690,750 employed in healthcare 
  2. Texas — 1,359,840
  3. New York — 1,251,570
  4. Florida — 1,058,950
  5. Pennsylvania — 796,520
  6. Ohio — 708,430
  7. Illinois — 636,710
  8. Michigan — 525,330
  9. North Carolina — 502,980
  10. Massachusetts — 471,460
  11. New Jersey — 466,200
  12. Georgia — 440,610
  13. Minnesota — 377350
  14. Virginia — 375150
  15. Indiana — 374390
  16. Tennessee — 348,880
  17. Missouri — 348,000
  18. Arizona — 336,700
  19. Washington — 335,950
  20. Wisconsin — 321,760
  21. Maryland — 316,420
  22. Colorado — 274,200
  23. Louisiana — 240,470
  24. Alabama — 231,070
  25. South Carolina — 221,510
  26. Kentucky — 217,560
  27. Connecticut — 206,720
  28. Oregon — 206,120
  29. Iowa — 176,080
  30. Oklahoma — 175,850
  31. Kansas — 163,230
  32. Arkansas — 147,150
  33. Utah — 143,950
  34. Mississippi — 131,450
  35. Nevada — 109,480
  36. Nebraska — 109,120
  37. West Virginia — 102,650
  38. New Mexico — 95,600
  39. Idaho — 87,910
  40. Maine — 83,320
  41. New Hampshire — 75,500
  42. Rhode Island — 65,090
  43. South Dakota — 58,770
  44. Montana — 58,580
  45. Delaware — 57,430
  46. Hawaii — 57,340
  47. District of Columbia — 54,000
  48. North Dakota — 53,030
  49. Alaska — 39,350
  50. Vermont — 37,200
  51. Wyoming — 25,720

