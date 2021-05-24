Total healthcare employment, by state

California has the most healthcare employees of any U.S. state, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released May 24.
The list is based on May 2020 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' state occupational employment statistics survey. These figures represent estimates and do not include self-employed workers.
As of May 2020, there were more than 16.8 million people employed in the healthcare industry nationwide.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.
- California — 1,690,750 employed in healthcare
- Texas — 1,359,840
- New York — 1,251,570
- Florida — 1,058,950
- Pennsylvania — 796,520
- Ohio — 708,430
- Illinois — 636,710
- Michigan — 525,330
- North Carolina — 502,980
- Massachusetts — 471,460
- New Jersey — 466,200
- Georgia — 440,610
- Minnesota — 377350
- Virginia — 375150
- Indiana — 374390
- Tennessee — 348,880
- Missouri — 348,000
- Arizona — 336,700
- Washington — 335,950
- Wisconsin — 321,760
- Maryland — 316,420
- Colorado — 274,200
- Louisiana — 240,470
- Alabama — 231,070
- South Carolina — 221,510
- Kentucky — 217,560
- Connecticut — 206,720
- Oregon — 206,120
- Iowa — 176,080
- Oklahoma — 175,850
- Kansas — 163,230
- Arkansas — 147,150
- Utah — 143,950
- Mississippi — 131,450
- Nevada — 109,480
- Nebraska — 109,120
- West Virginia — 102,650
- New Mexico — 95,600
- Idaho — 87,910
- Maine — 83,320
- New Hampshire — 75,500
- Rhode Island — 65,090
- South Dakota — 58,770
- Montana — 58,580
- Delaware — 57,430
- Hawaii — 57,340
- District of Columbia — 54,000
- North Dakota — 53,030
- Alaska — 39,350
- Vermont — 37,200
- Wyoming — 25,720
