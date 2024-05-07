Top-paying cities for medical techs

Most of the top-paying cities for medical technicians are in California, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The bureau found the mean annual wage for medical technician specialties in every metropolitan area as of May 2022, the latest data available.

Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for 13 clinical specialities along with the mean annual wage:

Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $113,680 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.: $109,150 Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H.: $108,200

Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

Merced, Calif.: $97,040 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $87,990 Grants Pass, Ore.: $85,950

Diagnostic medical sonographers

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $164,430 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $150,970 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $150,920

Dietetic technicians

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $53,070 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.: $52,950 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.: $52,050

Emergency medical technicians

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $71,190 Urban Honolulu, Hawaii: $66,860 Kennewick-Richland, Wash.: $66,700

Nuclear medicine technologists

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $180,070 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $170,840 Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $153,490

Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $140,700 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $135,960 Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $127,720

Medical dosimetrists

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.: $183,960 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.: $165,430 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: $152,250

Ophthalmic medical technicians

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $71,180 Santa Rosa, Calif.: $68,880 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $64,950

Pharmacy technicians

Napa, Calif.: $69,630 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $68,670 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $67,310

Psychiatric technicians

Stockton-Lodi, Calif.: $85,570 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.: $80,140 Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $73,040

Radiologic technologists and technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $131,140 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $129,360 Santa Rosa, Calif.: $124,660

Surgical technologists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $95,800 Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $95,330 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $94,490

Find the top paying states for techs here.