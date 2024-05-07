Top-paying cities for medical techs

Most of the top-paying cities for medical technicians are in California, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The bureau found the mean annual wage for medical technician specialties in every metropolitan area as of May 2022, the latest data available.
Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for 13 clinical specialities along with the mean annual wage:
Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $113,680
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.: $109,150
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H.: $108,200
Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians
- Merced, Calif.: $97,040
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $87,990
- Grants Pass, Ore.: $85,950
Diagnostic medical sonographers
- Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $164,430
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $150,970
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $150,920
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $53,070
- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.: $52,950
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.: $52,050
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $71,190
- Urban Honolulu, Hawaii: $66,860
- Kennewick-Richland, Wash.: $66,700
Nuclear medicine technologists
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $180,070
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $170,840
- Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $153,490
Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $140,700
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $135,960
- Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $127,720
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.: $183,960
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.: $165,430
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: $152,250
Ophthalmic medical technicians
- Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $71,180
- Santa Rosa, Calif.: $68,880
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $64,950
- Napa, Calif.: $69,630
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $68,670
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $67,310
- Stockton-Lodi, Calif.: $85,570
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.: $80,140
- Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $73,040
Radiologic technologists and technicians
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $131,140
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $129,360
- Santa Rosa, Calif.: $124,660
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $95,800
- Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $95,330
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $94,490
