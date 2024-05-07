Top-paying cities for medical techs

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Most of the top-paying cities for medical technicians are in California, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The bureau found the mean annual wage for medical technician specialties in every metropolitan area as of May 2022, the latest data available.

Here are the top-paying metropolitan areas for 13 clinical specialities along with the mean annual wage:

Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

  1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $113,680
  2. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.: $109,150
  3. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H.: $108,200

Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

  1. Merced, Calif.: $97,040
  2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $87,990
  3. Grants Pass, Ore.: $85,950

Diagnostic medical sonographers

  1. Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $164,430
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $150,970
  3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $150,920

Dietetic technicians

  1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $53,070
  2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.: $52,950
  3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.: $52,050

Emergency medical technicians

  1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $71,190
  2. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii: $66,860
  3. Kennewick-Richland, Wash.: $66,700

Nuclear medicine technologists

  1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $180,070
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $170,840
  3. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $153,490

Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

  1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $140,700
  2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $135,960
  3. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $127,720

Medical dosimetrists

  1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.: $183,960
  2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.: $165,430
  3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: $152,250

Ophthalmic medical technicians

  1. Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $71,180
  2. Santa Rosa, Calif.: $68,880
  3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $64,950

Pharmacy technicians

  1. Napa, Calif.: $69,630
  2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $68,670
  3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $67,310

Psychiatric technicians

  1. Stockton-Lodi, Calif.: $85,570
  2. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.: $80,140
  3. Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $73,040

Radiologic technologists and technicians

  1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $131,140
  2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $129,360
  3. Santa Rosa, Calif.: $124,660

Surgical technologists

  1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.: $95,800
  2. Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.: $95,330
  3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.: $94,490

