Top 5 health systems for working parents

Five health systems made the list of the top 100 companies for working parents.

The rankings from Seramount, a research firm focused on inclusive workplaces, picked companies that offered robust benefits for families, such as gender-neutral paid parental leave, child care subsidies, and reimbursement for fertility expenses such as egg freezing or surrogacy.

The top 100 companies offered an average of 11 weeks of paid parental leave in 2022, while 91% of them extended time off after a miscarriage and 85% provided leave to care for a sick family member (for an average of 40 days).

The health systems that made the October list are, in alphabetical order:

— Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati).

— Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

— Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City).

— NYU Langone Health (New York City).

— Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.).