Top 25 telehealth hospitals ranked by visit claims 

University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor topped the list of hospitals providing the most telehealth visits billed to Medicare during the first quarter of 2021, according to a Dec. 6 analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists

For its Top 25 Telehealth Hospitals report, the healthcare research firm analyzed hospital outpatient claims in the first quarter of 2021 to determine the hospitals with the most outpatient telehealth visits billed to Medicare. The list is based on claims with the modifier codes of GT or GQ. 

Here are the 25 top hospitals ranked by outpatient telehealth visits billed to Medicare: 

1. University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor): 18,297 

2. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit): 4,759 

3. Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City, Calif.): 3,570 

4. Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.): 1,799 

5. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago): 1,522 

6. HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix): 1,278 

7. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore): 1,151 

8. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore): 1,081 

9. Tufts Medical Center (Boston): 1,072 

10. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): 1,056 

11. University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (Baltimore): 970 

12. Saint Mary's Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 898 

13. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: 892 

14. Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.): 846 

15. Belmont Behavioral Hospital (Philadelphia): 842 

16. Northwestern Medical Center (Saint Albans, Vt.): 830 

17. Park Center (Fort Wayne, Ind.): 806 

18. Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic: 764 

19. Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (Windsor, Vt.): 726 

20. Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville, Va.): 701 

21. Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.): 662 

22. Saint Francis Medical Center (Midlothian, Va.): 656 

23. Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital (Jackson, Mich.): 627 

24. John T. Mather Memorial Hospital (Port Jefferson, N.Y.): 564 

25. Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.): 559

 

