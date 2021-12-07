Top 25 telehealth hospitals ranked by visit claims 

- Small
University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor topped the list of hospitals providing the most telehealth visits billed to Medicare during the first quarter of 2021, according to a Dec. 6 analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists.
For its Top 25 Telehealth Hospitals report, the healthcare research firm analyzed hospital outpatient claims in the first quarter of 2021 to determine the hospitals with the most outpatient telehealth visits billed to Medicare. The list is based on claims with the modifier codes of GT or GQ.
Here are the 25 top hospitals ranked by outpatient telehealth visits billed to Medicare:
1. University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor): 18,297
2. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit): 4,759
3. Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City, Calif.): 3,570
4. Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.): 1,799
5. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago): 1,522
6. HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix): 1,278
7. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore): 1,151
8. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore): 1,081
9. Tufts Medical Center (Boston): 1,072
10. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): 1,056
11. University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (Baltimore): 970
12. Saint Mary's Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 898
13. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: 892
14. Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.): 846
15. Belmont Behavioral Hospital (Philadelphia): 842
16. Northwestern Medical Center (Saint Albans, Vt.): 830
17. Park Center (Fort Wayne, Ind.): 806
18. Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic: 764
19. Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (Windsor, Vt.): 726
20. Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville, Va.): 701
21. Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.): 662
22. Saint Francis Medical Center (Midlothian, Va.): 656
23. Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital (Jackson, Mich.): 627
24. John T. Mather Memorial Hospital (Port Jefferson, N.Y.): 564
25. Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.): 559