Top 25 telehealth hospitals ranked by visit claims 

University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor topped the list of hospitals providing the most telehealth visits billed to Medicare during the first quarter of 2021, according to a Dec. 6 analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists.

For its Top 25 Telehealth Hospitals report, the healthcare research firm analyzed hospital outpatient claims in the first quarter of 2021 to determine the hospitals with the most outpatient telehealth visits billed to Medicare. The list is based on claims with the modifier codes of GT or GQ.

Here are the 25 top hospitals ranked by outpatient telehealth visits billed to Medicare:

1. University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor): 18,297

2. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit): 4,759

3. Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City, Calif.): 3,570

4. Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.): 1,799

5. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago): 1,522

6. HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix): 1,278

7. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore): 1,151

8. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore): 1,081

9. Tufts Medical Center (Boston): 1,072

10. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): 1,056

11. University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (Baltimore): 970

12. Saint Mary's Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 898

13. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center: 892

14. Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.): 846

15. Belmont Behavioral Hospital (Philadelphia): 842

16. Northwestern Medical Center (Saint Albans, Vt.): 830

17. Park Center (Fort Wayne, Ind.): 806

18. Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic: 764

19. Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (Windsor, Vt.): 726

20. Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville, Va.): 701

21. Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.): 662

22. Saint Francis Medical Center (Midlothian, Va.): 656

23. Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital (Jackson, Mich.): 627

24. John T. Mather Memorial Hospital (Port Jefferson, N.Y.): 564

25. Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.): 559