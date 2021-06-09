Top 20 smart hospitals in the world, ranked by Newsweek

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best smart hospital in the world in 2021 by Newsweek.

For the list, the magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to find the 250 hospitals that best equip themselves for success with technology. Newsweek said the hospitals on the list are the ones to watch as they "lead in their use of [artificial intelligence], robotic surgery, digital imaging, telemedicine, smart buildings, information technology infrastructure and EHRs."

The ranking, published June 9, is based on a survey that included recommendations from national and international sources in five categories: digital surgery, digital imaging, AI, telehealth and EHRs.

The top 20 smart hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic

2. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

5. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

6. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

7. Cedars Sinai (Los Angeles)

8. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

9. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

10. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

11. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

12. Houston Methodist Hospital

13. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)

14. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

15. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

16. Boston Medical Center

17. Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

18. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care

19. Aarhus Universitetshospital (Aarhus, Denmark)

20. AP-HP-Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (Paris)