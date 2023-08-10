Top 15 hospitals to work for nurses

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport, Calif., was named the top hospital for nurses to work, according to rankings from Nurse Journal.

Nurse Journal, a career and education resource website, used rankings from CMS, the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program, and the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Patient Survey to determine the top 30 hospitals. Then they used the following criteria to determine the top 15: patient satisfaction scores, safe staffing levels, hospital safety measures, nursing career opportunities, benefits, workplace environment and ratings from nurse reviewers.

Here are the top 15 hospitals with their final score:

1. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport, Calif.): 95.5

2. Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital: 93.7

3. UPMC Pinnacle (Harrisburg, Pa.): 91.8

4. Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center: 91.6

5. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): 91

6. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor): 90.6

7. Houston Methodist Hospital: 90

8. Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville): 89.2

9. Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital: 88.7

10. UC San Diego Health Hillcrest: 88.6

11. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.): 87.8

12. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 87.6

13. Cleveland Clinic: 87.5

13. Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.): 87.5

15. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia): 87