Top 15 health systems for 2021 named by Fortune/IBM Watson

IBM Watson Health has released its 2021 rankings of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, this time in partnership with Fortune, with 15 health systems out of 324 earning distinction.

For its top 15 health systems rankings, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 324 health systems and 2,522 member hospitals. Research was based on the public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare provider analysis and review data and core measures and patient satisfaction data from the CMS Hospital Compare website.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health note that hospitals and health systems do not apply for the recognition, and recognized organizations do not pay to market the distinction.

Each category and its ranked hospitals for 2021 are listed below.

5 top large health systems

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) HCA Continental Division/HealthONE (Denver) Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) Allina Health (Minneapolis) Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

5 top medium health systems

Edward-Elmhurst Health (Naperville, Ill.) St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.) HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.) Main Line Health (Bryn Mawr, Pa.)

5 top small health systems

Asante (Medford, Ore.) Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho) MountainStar Healthcare (Cottonwood Heights, Utah) Aspirus (Wausau, Wis.) Genesis Health System (Davenport, Iowa)

