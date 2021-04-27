Top 100 hospitals for 2021 named by Fortune/IBM Watson

IBM Watson Health has released its 2021 rankings of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, this time in partnership with Fortune and with a new fifth dimension of evaluation: how hospitals acted to improve the wellbeing of the entire community outside their walls.

The new measure was inspired by the work and passion of Bernard J. Tyson, the CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente who died in November 2019. The 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals were also evaluated on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health note that hospitals and health systems do not apply for the recognition and recognized organizations do not pay to market the distinction.

The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals are divided into five categories. Each category and its three top-ranked hospitals for 2021 are listed below. Find the complete listing of top 100 hospitals for 2021 here.

15 top major teaching hospitals

St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem (Pa.) Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple (Texas) St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.) Hospital

25 top teaching hospitals

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.) Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk, Va.) HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

20 top large community hospitals

Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital El Camino Hospital (Mountain View, Calif.) Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

20 top medium community hospitals

Dublin (Ohio) Methodist Hospital Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

20 top small community hospitals

Mercy Health - Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital Lone Peak Hospital (Draper, Utah) Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (St. Louis)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.