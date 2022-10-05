Top 1% of small cities in America, ranked

Seven Massachusetts cities made the top 1 percent of the best small U.S. cities to live in, according to financial website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Each city was ranked on 43 "livability" indicators across five categories — affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. These scores were compiled to form a comprehensive ranking.

The following cities made the top 1 percent, according to Wallethub:

1. Lancaster, Pa.

2. Carmel, Ind.

3. Fair Lawn, N.J.

4. Lexington, Mass.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.

6. Melrose, Mass.

7. Zionsville, Ind.

8. Needham, Mass.

9. Portland, Maine

10. Westfield, Ind.

11. Milton, Mass.

12. Sammamish, Wash.

13. Dublin, Ohio

14. Brookfield, Wis.

15. Leawood, Kan.

16. Apex, N.C.

17. Arlington, Mass.

18. Burlington, Mass.

19. Newton, Mass.

View the full ranking here.