The top states where Gen Z is moving to and from

Connecticut leads a list of the top states for net migration of Generation Z.
The list is from StorageCafe, a storage unit listing site that frequently reports data on migration trends.
For its list, published Jan. 3, StorageCafe ranked states — plus the District of Columbia — based on net migration numbers, calculated as number of move-ins to a place minus the number of departures from that same place. The rankings are based on census data from 2022. More information about the methodology is available here.
The 10 states that experienced the most net migration of 18- to 23-year-olds in 2022, according to the analysis:
1. Connecticut
Gen Z net migration: 15,010
2. District of Columbia
Gen Z net migration: 13,475
3. North Carolina
Gen Z net migration: 11,173
4. Texas
Gen Z net migration: 10,145
5. Pennsylvania
Gen Z net migration: 10,059
6. Utah
Gen Z net migration: 9,417
7. Colorado
Gen Z net migration: 9,376
8. Arizona
Gen Z net migration: 9,374
9. North Dakota
Gen Z net migration: 9,277
10. Alabama
Gen Z net migration: 9,098
11. Ohio
Gen Z net migration: 8,951