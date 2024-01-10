The top states where Gen Z is moving to and from

Connecticut leads a list of the top states for net migration of Generation Z.

The list is from StorageCafe, a storage unit listing site that frequently reports data on migration trends.

For its list, published Jan. 3, StorageCafe ranked states — plus the District of Columbia — based on net migration numbers, calculated as number of move-ins to a place minus the number of departures from that same place. The rankings are based on census data from 2022. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 10 states that experienced the most net migration of 18- to 23-year-olds in 2022, according to the analysis:

1. Connecticut

Gen Z net migration: 15,010

2. District of Columbia

Gen Z net migration: 13,475

3. North Carolina

Gen Z net migration: 11,173

4. Texas

Gen Z net migration: 10,145

5. Pennsylvania

Gen Z net migration: 10,059

6. Utah

Gen Z net migration: 9,417

7. Colorado

Gen Z net migration: 9,376

8. Arizona

Gen Z net migration: 9,374

9. North Dakota

Gen Z net migration: 9,277

10. Alabama

Gen Z net migration: 9,098

11. Ohio

Gen Z net migration: 8,951