The top recommended hospitals in every state

Becker's has compiled a list of the hospitals patients are most likely to recommend in every state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from CMS.

CMS shares 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. The recommended hospital star rating is based on patients' responses to the question, "Would you recommend this hospital to your friends and family?" Hospitals must have at least 100 completed HCAHPS surveys in a fourth-quarter period to be eligible for a star rating. Learn more about the methodology here.

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from October 2021 through September 2022. The figures are from CMS' Provider Data Catalog and were released July 26. Asterisks denote that CMS included a footnote about the organization's data, which are summarized below.

The hospitals that received five stars for patient recommendations in every state:

Alabama

Fayette Medical Center

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

St. Vincent's Birmingham

St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham)

Alaska

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)

South Peninsula Hospital (Homer)

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center (Phoenix)

HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center (Scottsdale)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

O.A.S.I.S. Hospital (Phoenix)

VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System (Tucson)

Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)

Arkansas

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Baptist Memorial Hospital Jonesboro

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital (Fayetteville)

Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway

Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore (Bryant)

Ashley County Medical Center (Crossett)

California

Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)

Adventist Health St. Helena (Saint Helena)

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)

John Muir Medical Center-Walnut Creek Campus

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Redwood City

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center (Downey)

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sonoma Valley Hospital

Stanford Health Care

Sutter Davis Hospital

Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

UC San Diego Medical Center-Hillcrest

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

VA Northern California Healthcare System (Mather)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Boulder Community Health

Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Community Hospital (Grand Junction)

Eastern Rio Blanco County Health Service District (Meeker)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida)

Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

OrthoColorado Hospital (Lakewood)

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

UCHealth Grandview Hospital (Colorado Springs)

UCHealth Greeley Hospital

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Vail Health Hospital

Connecticut

John Dempsey Hospital (Farmington)

West Haven VA Medical Center

District of Columbia

Sibley Memorial Hospital (Washington)

Florida

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

AdventHealth Wauchula

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

Baptist Medical Center-Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Jupiter Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside (Safety Harbor)

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital (New Port Richey)

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (North Venice)

St. Anthony's Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Viera Hospital (Melbourne)

Georgia

Bacon County Hospital (Alma)

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia)

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

Union General Hospital (Blairsville)

University McDuffie County Regional Medical Center (Thomson)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)

Idaho

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise)

Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Idaho Falls Community Hospital

St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center (Mountain Home)

St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Fairfield Memorial Hospital

Gibson Community Hospital (Gibson City)

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital (O'Fallon)

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Midwest Medical Center (Galena)

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Breese)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Highland)

St. Joseph Memorial Hospital (Murphysboro)

Valley West Community Hospital (Sandwich)

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Carmel

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn (Bedford)

Community Hospital East (Indianapolis)

Community Hospital of Bremen

Fairbanks (Indianapolis)

Franciscan Health Lafayette

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Pinnacle Hospital (Crown Point)

St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Burgess Health Center (Onawa)

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Floyd County Medical Center (Charles City)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Mary Greeley Medical Center (Ames)

Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Orange City Area Health System

Pella Regional Health Center

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Sioux Center Health

St. Anthony Regional Hospital & Nursing Home (Carroll)

St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System (Des Moines)

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Waverly Health Center

Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah)

Kansas

Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa (Wichita)

Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)

Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville)

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Medical Center (Andover)

Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Manhattan Surgical Hospital (Manhattan)

Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas (Galena)

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Salina Surgical Hospital

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

William Newton Hospital (Winfield)

Kentucky

Baptist Health Lexington

Lexington VA Medical Center

Rockcastle County Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana

Avala (Covington)

CHRISTUS Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Franklin Medical Center (Winnsboro)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Ochsner St. Martin Hospital (Breaux Bridge)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital (Slidell)

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (New Orleans)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Woman's Hospital (Baton Rouge)

Maine

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Millinocket Regional Hospital

Northern Light Mercy Hospital (Portland)

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

St. Joseph Hospital (Bangor)

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

York Hospital

Maryland

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)

Massachusetts

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Milford Regional Medical Center

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Michigan

Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)

Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Charlevoix Area Hospital

Chelsea Hospital

Forest Health Medical Center (Ypsilanti)

Holland Community Hospital

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center

Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)

Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Grand Rapids)

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon)

Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)

Sparrow Clinton Hospital (Saint Johns)

Spectrum Health United Hospital (Greenville)

Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Minnesota

Carris Health-Redwood (Redwood Falls)

CentraCare Health System-Melrose Hospital

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Essentia Health Duluth

Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Glencoe Regional Health Services

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Lakewood Health System (Staples)

Maple Grove Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

New Ulm Medical Center

Northfield Hospital

Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)

Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (Saint Louis Park)

Perham Health

Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)

River's Edge Hospital & Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverview Hospital (Crookston)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

St. Luke's Hospital (Duluth)

Stevens Community Medical Center (Morris)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group (Keesler Air Force Base)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi (Oxford)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County (New Albany)

King's Daughters Medical Center-Brookhaven

Magnolia Regional Health Center (Corinth)

Merit Health Women's Hospital (Flowood)

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System (Biloxi)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (Saint Louis)

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

Columbia VA Medical Center

Community Hospital Association (Fairfax)

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Cox Monett Hospital

Freeman Neosho Hospital

Hedrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Mercy Hospital Carthage

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (Town and Country)

Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lee's Summit)

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Montana

Barrett Hospital & Healthcare (Dillon)

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (Plains)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Logan Health-Whitefish

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)

Bellevue Medical Center

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Kearney Regional Medical Center

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

Sidney Regional Medical Center

St. Francis Memorial Hospital (West Point)

Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)

The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

York General Hospital

Nevada

Carson Valley Medical Center (Gardnerville)

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System(North Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)

New Jersey

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Morristown Medical Center

New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital

Three Crosses Regional Hospital (Las Cruces)

New York

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)

VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System (Montrose)

White Plains Hospital Center

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Chatham Hospital Inc (Siler City)

Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)

J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)

University of North Carolina Hospital (Chapel Hill)

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Ohio

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Dublin Methodist Hospital

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Kettering Health Troy

Madison Health (London)

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

OhioHealth Shelby Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Soin Medical Center (Beaver Creek)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

UHHS Memorial Hospital of Geneva

Wooster Community Hospital

Oklahoma

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Center for Orthopaedic Reconstruction and Excellence (Jenks)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina)

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

INTEGRIS Health Edmond

Lakeside Women's Hospital (Oklahoma City)

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic and Multi-Specialty Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Spine Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

OneCore Health (Oklahoma City)

Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa)

Saint Francis Hospital South (Tulsa)

St. John Owasso

Stillwater Medical Center

Summit Medical Center (Edmond)

Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

OHSU Hospital and Clinics (Portland)

Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland)

Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Legacy Silverton Medical Center

Santiam Hospital (Stayton)

Providence Portland Medical Center

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (Lincoln City)

Peace Harbor Medical Center (Florence)

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital (Greensburg)

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Doylestown Hospital

Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)

Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

Lebanon VA Medical Center

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Paoli Hospital

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Troy Community Hospital

UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

Charleston VA Medical Center

East Cooper Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Pelham Medical Center (Greer)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Summerville)

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls)

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Brookings Health System

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

VA Black Hills Healthcare System-Fort Meade

Tennessee

Wayne Medical Center (Waynesboro)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Maury Regional Hospital (Columbia)

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Texas

Ascension Providence (Waco)

Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis (Luling)

Ascension Seton Southwest (Austin)

Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital (Amarillo)

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-College Station

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest (Waco)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Pflugerville

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Plano

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano

Brooke Army Medical Center (Fort Sam Houston)

CHI St. Luke's Lakeside Hospital (The Woodlands)

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio

Harlingen Medical Center

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Houston Physicians' Hospital (Webster)

Legent Orthopedic + Spine (San Antonio)

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (Sweetwater)

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery (Plano)

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Texas Health Hospital Frisco

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)

University Medical Center (Lubbock)

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

William Beaumont Army Medical Center (Fort Bliss)

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas)

Wise Health System (Fort Worth)

Utah

Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

Central Valley Medical Center (Nephi)

Gunnison Valley Hospital

Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Layton Hospital

LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

McKay Dee Hospital (Ogden)

Park City Hospital

Riverton Hospital

Spanish Fork Hospital

St. George Regional Hospital

The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Murray)

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Mt. Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Lonesome Pine Hospital (Big Stone Gap)

Page Memorial Hospital (Luray)

Riverside Doctors' Hospital of Williamsburg

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

Washington

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

Prosser Memorial Hospital

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Pullman Regional Hospital

Spokane VA Medical Center

Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Huntington VA Medical Center

Mon Health Medical Center (Morgantown)

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

St. Joseph's Hospital of Buckhannon

Valley Health War Memorial Hospital (Berkeley Springs)

Welch Community Hospital

Wisconsin

Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse)

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital

Ladd Memorial Hospital (Osceola)

Madison VA Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

Memorial Medical Center (Ashland)

Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center (Lake Geneva)

Meriter Hospital (Madison)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

River Falls Area Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

SSM Health St Mary's Hospital-Janesville

SSM Health St Mary's Hospital-Madison

Stoughton Hospital Association

Tomah Memorial Hospital

University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics (Madison)

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

Wyoming

St. Johns Medical Center (Jackson)

Summit Medical Center (Casper)