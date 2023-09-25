The less than 1%: 49 hospitals with 5 Magnet certifications

Of the 6,000-some hospitals in the United States, less than 1 percent have achieved five Magnet certifications.

Forty-nine hospitals have at least five Magnet certifications, and 14 — or 0.23 percent — have more than five, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center's website.

Here are the five-Magnet hospitals:

Editor's note: This list is organized alphabetically by state. The ANCC's data is from April.

Alabama

UAB Hospital Quarterback Tower (Birmingham) — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2015, 2019

Arizona

HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix) — 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 2000, 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

Colorado

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2018, 2023

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora) — 2002, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2020

Connecticut

Middlesex Hospital (Middletown) — 2001, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2019

Florida

Baptist Hospital of Miami — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2017, 2022

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

Georgia

Candler Hospital (Savannah) — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta) — 1995, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2014, 2019

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) — 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

Idaho

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise) — 2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020

Illinois

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago — 2001, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva) — 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2016, 2020

Louisiana

East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie) — 2002, 2006, 2012, 2016, 2022

Michigan

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak) — 2004, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2023

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Rochester — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

Children's Mercy Kansas City — 2003, 2007, 2012, 2015, 2020

New Jersey

Capital Health (Trenton) — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2017, 2022

Englewood Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center — 1995, 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, 2019

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2012, 2017, 2022

Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean University Medical Center (Brick) — 1998, 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022

Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center (Redbank) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2012, 2017, 2022

Morristown Medical Center — 2001, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2019

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020

St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson) — 1999, 2003, 2008, 2014, 2018

The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2022

New York

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) — 2002, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2021

Huntington Hospital-Northwell Health — 2004, 2008, 2013, 2017, 2022

Ohio

Mercy Health Youngstown-St. Joseph Warren Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2023

Pennsylvania

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023

Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown) — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020

Penn Medicine-Lancaster General Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence) — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020

South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls) — 2001, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2019

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2017, 2022

Texas

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston) — 2001, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2019

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas) — 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023

Houston Methodist Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) — 2003, 2007, 2012, 2018, 2023

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — 2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020

Vermont

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington) — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2021

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) — 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2022

Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee) — 2001, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2019