The less than 1%: 49 hospitals with 5 Magnet certifications

Of the 6,000-some hospitals in the United States, less than 1 percent have achieved five Magnet certifications.
Forty-nine hospitals have at least five Magnet certifications, and 14 — or 0.23 percent — have more than five, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center's website.
Here are the five-Magnet hospitals:
Editor's note: This list is organized alphabetically by state. The ANCC's data is from April.
Alabama
UAB Hospital Quarterback Tower (Birmingham) — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2015, 2019
Arizona
HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix) — 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023
California
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 2000, 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023
Colorado
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2018, 2023
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora) — 2002, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2020
Connecticut
Middlesex Hospital (Middletown) — 2001, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2019
Florida
Baptist Hospital of Miami — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2017, 2022
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023
UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023
Georgia
Candler Hospital (Savannah) — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta) — 1995, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2014, 2019
Iowa
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) — 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023
Idaho
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise) — 2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020
Illinois
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago — 2001, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020
Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva) — 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2016, 2020
Louisiana
East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie) — 2002, 2006, 2012, 2016, 2022
Michigan
Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak) — 2004, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2023
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Rochester — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020
Missouri
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023
Children's Mercy Kansas City — 2003, 2007, 2012, 2015, 2020
New Jersey
Capital Health (Trenton) — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2017, 2022
Englewood Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center — 1995, 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, 2019
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2012, 2017, 2022
Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean University Medical Center (Brick) — 1998, 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022
Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center (Redbank) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2012, 2017, 2022
Morristown Medical Center — 2001, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2019
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021
Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020
St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson) — 1999, 2003, 2008, 2014, 2018
The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2022
New York
Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) — 2002, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2021
Huntington Hospital-Northwell Health — 2004, 2008, 2013, 2017, 2022
Ohio
Mercy Health Youngstown-St. Joseph Warren Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2023
Pennsylvania
Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023
Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown) — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020
Penn Medicine-Lancaster General Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021
Rhode Island
The Miriam Hospital (Providence) — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020
South Dakota
Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls) — 2001, 2005, 2010, 2014, 2019
Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls) — 2003, 2008, 2013, 2017, 2022
Texas
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston) — 2001, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2019
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas) — 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023
Houston Methodist Hospital — 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021
Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) — 2003, 2007, 2012, 2018, 2023
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — 2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020
Vermont
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington) — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2021
Washington
University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) — 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2022
Wisconsin
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee) — 2001, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2019