The best-paying jobs in healthcare

Physicians, surgeons, dentists and pharmacists top a list from Forbes Advisor of the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs.

The list is based on the most recently available May 2022 median annual wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs, per the list:

1. Physicians and surgeons

Median annual wage: $229,300

2. Dentists (general)

Median annual wage: $155,040

3. Podiatrists

Medial annual wage: $148,720

4. Pharmacists

Median annual wage: $132,750

5. Medical dosimetrists

Median annual wage: $128,970

6. Physician assistants

Median annual wage: $126,010

7. Advanced practice registered nurses

Median annual wage: $125,900

8. Optometrists

Median annual wage: $125,590

9. Veterinarians

Median annual wage: $103,260

10. Physical therapists

Median annual wage: $97,720

11. Occupational therapists

Median annual wage: $93,180

12. Genetic counselors

Median annual wage: $89,990

13. Radiation therapists

Median annual wage: $89,530

14. Nuclear medicine technologists

Median annual wage: $85,300

15. Speech-language pathologists

Median annual wage: $84,140

16. Audiologists

Median annual wage: $82,680

17. Dental hygienists

Median annual wage: $81,400

18. Registered nurses

Median annual wage: $81,220

19. Diagnostic medical sonographer

Median annual wage: $81,350

20. Orthotists and prosthetists

Median annual wage: $77,070