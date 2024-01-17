The best-paying jobs in healthcare

Kelly Gooch -

Physicians, surgeons, dentists and pharmacists top a list from Forbes Advisor of the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs.

The list is based on the most recently available May 2022 median annual wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs, per the list:

1. Physicians and surgeons
Median annual wage: $229,300

2. Dentists (general)
Median annual wage: $155,040

3. Podiatrists
Medial annual wage: $148,720

4. Pharmacists
Median annual wage: $132,750

5. Medical dosimetrists
Median annual wage: $128,970

6. Physician assistants
Median annual wage: $126,010

7. Advanced practice registered nurses
Median annual wage: $125,900

8. Optometrists
Median annual wage: $125,590

9. Veterinarians
Median annual wage: $103,260

10. Physical therapists
Median annual wage: $97,720

11. Occupational therapists
Median annual wage: $93,180

12. Genetic counselors
Median annual wage: $89,990

13. Radiation therapists
Median annual wage: $89,530

14. Nuclear medicine technologists
Median annual wage: $85,300

15. Speech-language pathologists
Median annual wage: $84,140

16. Audiologists
Median annual wage: $82,680

17. Dental hygienists
Median annual wage: $81,400

18. Registered nurses
Median annual wage: $81,220

19. Diagnostic medical sonographer
Median annual wage: $81,350

20. Orthotists and prosthetists
Median annual wage: $77,070

