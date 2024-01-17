The best-paying jobs in healthcare

Physicians, surgeons, dentists and pharmacists top a list from Forbes Advisor of the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs.
The list is based on the most recently available May 2022 median annual wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs, per the list:
1. Physicians and surgeons
Median annual wage: $229,300
2. Dentists (general)
Median annual wage: $155,040
3. Podiatrists
Medial annual wage: $148,720
4. Pharmacists
Median annual wage: $132,750
5. Medical dosimetrists
Median annual wage: $128,970
6. Physician assistants
Median annual wage: $126,010
7. Advanced practice registered nurses
Median annual wage: $125,900
8. Optometrists
Median annual wage: $125,590
9. Veterinarians
Median annual wage: $103,260
10. Physical therapists
Median annual wage: $97,720
11. Occupational therapists
Median annual wage: $93,180
12. Genetic counselors
Median annual wage: $89,990
13. Radiation therapists
Median annual wage: $89,530
14. Nuclear medicine technologists
Median annual wage: $85,300
15. Speech-language pathologists
Median annual wage: $84,140
16. Audiologists
Median annual wage: $82,680
17. Dental hygienists
Median annual wage: $81,400
18. Registered nurses
Median annual wage: $81,220
19. Diagnostic medical sonographer
Median annual wage: $81,350
20. Orthotists and prosthetists
Median annual wage: $77,070