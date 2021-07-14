The 7 highest-paid health system CEOs

A CEO at an average S&P 500 company made 299 times the salary of their average worker, according to AFL-CIO's annual executive compensation report.
On average, executives received $15.5 million in total compensation during 2020, an increase of $260,000 annually over the last decade. Simultaneously, the average worker made $43,512 in 2020, just $957 more annually in the last decade.
For healthcare, CEO pay to average worker pay was 253:1 in 2020.
The firm ranked the highest-paid CEOs in the S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 in 2020. The highest-paid healthcare executive was listed as Amir Rubin from 1Life Healthcare, doing business as One Medical. He reportedly earned $199,053,051 last year. However, the company told Becker's that Mr. Rubin's salary was 1.6 million in 2020, and the rest of the reported earnings is through a performance-based equity grant.
Here are the highest-paid CEOs at publicly traded health systems:
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
CEO: Samuel Hazen
Pay: $30,397,771
Pay ratio: 556:1
- Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)
CEO: Ronald Rittenmayer
Pay: $16,675,529
Pay ratio: 306:1
- Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)
CEO: Alan Miller
Pay: $13,246,214
Pay ratio: 305:1
- Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)
CEO: Wayne Smith
Pay: $9,066,419
Pay ratio: 161:1
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.)
CEO: Mark Tarr
Pay: $6,925,024
Pay ratio: 171:1
- Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.)
CEO: Debra Osteen
Pay: $5,131,395
Pay ratio: 181:1
- National Healthcare (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
CEO: Stephen Flatt
Pay: $1,278,366
Pay ratio: 40:1
To see a full list of healthcare CEO rankings, click here.