The 7 highest-paid health system CEOs

A CEO at an average S&P 500 company made 299 times the salary of their average worker, according to AFL-CIO's annual executive compensation report.

On average, executives received $15.5 million in total compensation during 2020, an increase of $260,000 annually over the last decade. Simultaneously, the average worker made $43,512 in 2020, just $957 more annually in the last decade.

For healthcare, CEO pay to average worker pay was 253:1 in 2020.

The firm ranked the highest-paid CEOs in the S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 in 2020. The highest-paid healthcare executive was listed as Amir Rubin from 1Life Healthcare, doing business as One Medical. He reportedly earned $199,053,051 last year. However, the company told Becker's that Mr. Rubin's salary was 1.6 million in 2020, and the rest of the reported earnings is through a performance-based equity grant.

Here are the highest-paid CEOs at publicly traded health systems:

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

CEO: Samuel Hazen

Pay: $30,397,771

Pay ratio: 556:1



Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

CEO: Ronald Rittenmayer

Pay: $16,675,529

Pay ratio: 306:1



Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

CEO: Alan Miller

Pay: $13,246,214

Pay ratio: 305:1



Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

CEO: Wayne Smith

Pay: $9,066,419

Pay ratio: 161:1



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.)

CEO: Mark Tarr

Pay: $6,925,024

Pay ratio: 171:1



Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.)

CEO: Debra Osteen

Pay: $5,131,395

Pay ratio: 181:1



National Healthcare (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

CEO: Stephen Flatt

Pay: $1,278,366

Pay ratio: 40:1

To see a full list of healthcare CEO rankings, click here.