The 7 highest-paid health system CEOs

A CEO at an average S&P 500 company made 299 times the salary of their average worker, according to AFL-CIO's annual executive compensation report.

On average, executives received $15.5 million in total compensation during 2020, an increase of $260,000 annually over the last decade. Simultaneously, the average worker made $43,512 in 2020, just $957 more annually in the last decade. 

For healthcare, CEO pay to average worker pay was 253:1 in 2020.

The firm ranked the highest-paid CEOs in the S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 in 2020. The highest-paid healthcare executive was listed as Amir Rubin from 1Life Healthcare, doing business as One Medical. He reportedly earned $199,053,051 last year. However, the company told Becker's that Mr. Rubin's salary was 1.6 million in 2020, and the rest of the reported earnings is through a performance-based equity grant.

Here are the highest-paid CEOs at publicly traded health systems:

  1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
    CEO: Samuel Hazen
    Pay: $30,397,771
    Pay ratio: 556:1

  2. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)
    CEO: Ronald Rittenmayer
    Pay: $16,675,529
    Pay ratio: 306:1

  3. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)
    CEO: Alan Miller
    Pay: $13,246,214
    Pay ratio: 305:1

  4. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)
    CEO: Wayne Smith
    Pay: $9,066,419
    Pay ratio: 161:1

  5. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.)
    CEO: Mark Tarr
    Pay: $6,925,024
    Pay ratio: 171:1

  6. Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.)
    CEO: Debra Osteen
    Pay: $5,131,395
    Pay ratio: 181:1

  7. National Healthcare (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
    CEO: Stephen Flatt
    Pay: $1,278,366
    Pay ratio: 40:1

To see a full list of healthcare CEO rankings, click here.

