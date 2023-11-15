The 20 best cities to retire, per US News

The top five cities to retire in are in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. News & World Report. In fact, eight of the top 20 are in the Keystone State.

In its "2024 Best Places to Retire in the U.S." list, the publication analyzed data from the Census Bureau, Labor Department, FBI and its own internal resources. Metropolitan areas were evaluated on six indexes: affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability and job market. Read more about the methodology here.

These 20 cities are the best for retirees, based on U.S. News' analysis:





1. Harrisburg, Pa.

2. Reading, Pa.

3. Lancaster, Pa.

4. Scranton, Pa.

5. Allentown, Pa.

6. New York City

7. York, Pa.

8. Daytona Beach, Fla.

9. Youngstown, Ohio

10. Pittsburgh

11. Ann Arbor, Mich.

12. Tampa, Fla.

13. Philadelphia

14. Fort Wayne, Ind.

15. Manchester, N.H.

16. Green Bay, Wis.

17. Winston-Salem, N.C.

18. Sarasota, Fla.

19. Toledo, Ohio

20. Trenton, N.J.





View the full ranking of 150 cities here.