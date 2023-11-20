The 15 hospitals with more than 5 Magnet designations

Less than 0.25% of the nation's hospitals have more than five Magnet designations, and only one state has more than one hospital part of the elite list.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center awards hospitals Magnet designations based on quality patient care and nursing excellence, and the recognition lasts four years until renewed. Currently, 10% of U.S. 6,129 hospitals hold a Magnet designation.

In 1983, the term "magnet designation" originated from the idea of hospitals attracting and retaining nurses, according to the ANCC. In 1994, the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle became the first hospital to receive the honor. Medical centers with the award typically have lower nurse dissatisfaction and nurse burnout, higher nurse job satisfaction, and lower registered nurse turnover.

Editor's note: This list is organized alphabetically by state. The ANCC's data is from October.

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 2000, 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2023

Colorado

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2018, 2023

Florida

Baptist Hospital of Miami — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2017, 2022

Georgia

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta) — 1995, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2014, 2019

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Rochester — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020

New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center — 1995, 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, 2019

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2012, 2017, 2022

Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean University Medical Center (Brick) — 1998, 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022

Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center (Redbank) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2012, 2017, 2022

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2020

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2018, 2023

Pennsylvania

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia) — 2000, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2018, 2023

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence) — 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) — 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2022

