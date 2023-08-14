The 10 most, least stressful healthcare professions

The Labor Department's Occupational Network ranked urology the most stressful job in the country.

The list ranked professions on a scale of 1 to 100 on stress tolerance and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job.

Here are the 10 healthcare professions ranked for the highest and lowest stress tolerance along with their scores:

Highest

Urologist: 100



Anesthesiologist assistants: 98



Acute care nurses: 97



OB-GYNs: 97



Nurse anesthetists: 96



Nurse midwives: 96



Advanced practice psychiatric nurses: 94



Clinical and counseling psychologists: 94



Healthcare social workers: 94



Midwives: 94

Lowest