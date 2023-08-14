The 10 most, least stressful healthcare professions

The Labor Department's Occupational Network ranked urology the most stressful job in the country. 

The list ranked professions on a scale of 1 to 100 on stress tolerance and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job.

Here are the 10 healthcare professions ranked for the highest and lowest stress tolerance along with their scores:

Highest

  1. Urologist: 100

  2. Anesthesiologist assistants: 98

  3. Acute care nurses: 97

  4. OB-GYNs: 97

  5. Nurse anesthetists: 96

  6. Nurse midwives: 96

  7. Advanced practice psychiatric nurses: 94

  8. Clinical and counseling psychologists: 94

  9. Healthcare social workers: 94

  10. Midwives: 94

 

Lowest

  1. Security guards: 61

  2. Medical transcriptionists: 63

  3. Epidemiologists: 64

  4. Medical appliance technicians: 65

  5. Dietitians and nutritionists: 65

  6. Orthodontists: 67

  7. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians: 67

  8. Medical scientists: 71

  9. Clinical data managers: 73

  10. Audiologists: 75

