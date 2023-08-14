The 10 most, least stressful healthcare professions

The Labor Department's Occupational Network ranked urology the most stressful job in the country.
The list ranked professions on a scale of 1 to 100 on stress tolerance and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job.
Here are the 10 healthcare professions ranked for the highest and lowest stress tolerance along with their scores:
Highest
- Urologist: 100
- Anesthesiologist assistants: 98
- Acute care nurses: 97
- OB-GYNs: 97
- Nurse anesthetists: 96
- Nurse midwives: 96
- Advanced practice psychiatric nurses: 94
- Clinical and counseling psychologists: 94
- Healthcare social workers: 94
- Midwives: 94
Lowest
- Security guards: 61
- Medical transcriptionists: 63
- Epidemiologists: 64
- Medical appliance technicians: 65
- Dietitians and nutritionists: 65
- Orthodontists: 67
- Ophthalmic laboratory technicians: 67
- Medical scientists: 71
- Clinical data managers: 73
- Audiologists: 75