States ranked by primary care shortage areas

California has the most areas facing shortages of primary care providers of all U.S. states, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Nov. 11.

The ranking is based on a quarterly summary of designated Health Professional Shortage Area statistics published Sept. 30 by HHS, the Bureau of Health Workforce and the Health Resources and Services Administration. The HPSA designation is given to areas where the population-to-provider ratio for primary care is at least 3,500 to 1.

In total, there are 7,447 areas with an HPSA designation in the U.S., covering a population of 83.7 million people. The nation would need 14,858 more practitioners to remove HPSA designations from these areas.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 49.

1. California

Areas with an HPSA designation: 643

Practitioners needed: 1,402

2. Texas

Areas with an HPSA designation: 424

Practitioners needed: 969

3. Missouri

Areas with an HPSA designation: 327

Practitioners needed: 491

4. Alaska

Areas with an HPSA designation: 301

Practitioners needed: 58

5. Florida

Areas with an HPSA designation: 276

Practitioners needed: 1,505

6. Michigan

Areas with an HPSA designation: 269

Practitioners needed: 482

7. Illinois

Areas with an HPSA designation: 263

Practitioners needed: 534

8. Georgia

Areas with an HPSA designation: 243

Practitioners needed: 673

9. Arizona

Areas with an HPSA designation: 236

Practitioners needed: 653

10. North Carolina

Areas with an HPSA designation: 213

Practitioners needed: 416

11. Washington

Areas with an HPSA designation: 203

Practitioners needed: 626

12. Kentucky

Areas with an HPSA designation: 191

Practitioners needed: 202

13. Kansas

Areas with an HPSA designation: 184

Practitioners needed: 121

14. Oklahoma

Areas with an HPSA designation: 183

Practitioners needed: 289

15. Minnesota

Areas with an HPSA designation: 181

Practitioners needed: 116

16. New York

Areas with an HPSA designation: 175

Practitioners needed: 1,189

17. Louisiana

Areas with an HPSA designation: 160

Practitioners needed: 256

18. Ohio

Areas with an HPSA designation: 158

Practitioners needed: 258

19. Mississippi

Areas with an HPSA designation: 153

Practitioners needed: 283

20. Oregon

Areas with an HPSA designation: 149

Practitioners needed: 157

21. Pennsylvania

Areas with an HPSA designation: 143

Practitioners needed: 101

22. Montana

Areas with an HPSA designation: 142

Practitioners needed: 78

23. Tennessee

Areas with an HPSA designation: 133

Practitioners needed: 259

24. Iowa

Areas with an HPSA designation: 132

Practitioners needed: 104

25. Virginia

Areas with an HPSA designation: 124

Practitioners needed: 205

26. Colorado

Areas with an HPSA designation: 120

Practitioners needed: 260

27. Indiana

Areas with an HPSA designation: 115

Practitioners needed: 193

28. West Virginia

Areas with an HPSA designation: 110

Practitioners needed: 135

Wisconsin

Areas with an HPSA designation: 110

Practitioners needed: 151

29. Alabama

Areas with an HPSA designation: 104

Practitioners needed: 301

30. South Carolina

Areas with an HPSA designation: 101

Practitioners needed: 207

31. New Mexico

Areas with an HPSA designation: 100

Practitioners needed: 239

South Dakota

Areas with an HPSA designation: 100

Practitioners needed: 55

32. Idaho

Areas with an HPSA designation: 99

Practitioners needed: 96

33. Arkansas

Areas with an HPSA designation: 98

Practitioners needed: 105

34. North Dakota

Areas with an HPSA designation: 91

Practitioners needed: 49

35. Nebraska

Areas with an HPSA designation: 85

Practitioners needed: 9

36. Maine

Areas with an HPSA designation: 73

Practitioners needed: 18

37. Nevada

Areas with an HPSA designation: 71

Practitioners needed: 175

38. Massachusetts

Areas with an HPSA designation: 65

Practitioners needed: 108

39. Utah

Areas with an HPSA designation: 62

Practitioners needed: 101

40. Maryland

Areas with an HPSA designation: 48

Practitioners needed: 141

41. Wyoming

Areas with an HPSA designation: 46

Practitioners needed: 26

42. New Jersey

Areas with an HPSA designation: 37

Practitioners needed: 23

43. Hawaii

Areas with an HPSA designation: 31

Practitioners needed: 87

44. New Hampshire

Areas with an HPSA designation: 29

Practitioners needed: 17

45. Connecticut

Areas with an HPSA designation: 28

Practitioners needed: 149

46. District of Columbia

Areas with an HPSA designation: 15

Practitioners needed: 26

47. Vermont

Areas with an HPSA designation: 15

Practitioners needed: 2

48. Rhode Island

Areas with an HPSA designation: 13

Practitioners needed: 17

49. Delaware

Areas with an HPSA designation: 11

Practitioners needed: 74