States ranked by life expectancy

Among U.S. states, Hawaii has the highest life expectancy at birth, according to an Aug. 23 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

The report is based on data from 2020, including the 2020 final mortality statistics, population estimates based on the 2010 census and 2020 Medicare data. The average U.S. life expectancy dropped in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020, according to CDC data.

Here are life expectancy estimates at birth by state in 2020, starting with the highest:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Hawaii — 80.7 years

2. Washington — 79.2 years

3. Minnesota — 79.1 years

4. California — 79 years

4. Massachusetts — 79 years

4. New Hampshire — 79 years

7. Vermont — 78.8 years

7. Oregon — 78.8 years

9. Utah — 78.6 years

10. Connecticut — 78.4 years

10. Idaho — 78.4 years

12. Colorado — 78.3 years

13. Rhode Island — 78.2 years

14. Maine — 77.8 years

15. New York — 77.7 years

15. Nebraska — 77.7 years

15. Wisconsin — 77.7 years

18. Virginia — 77.6 years

19. Florida — 77.5 years

19. New Jersey — 77.5 years

19. Iowa — 77.5 years

22. North Dakota — 76.9 years

23. Montana — 76.8 years

23. Maryland — 76.8 years

23. Pennsylvania — 76.8 years

23. Illinois — 76.8 years

27. Delaware — 76.7 years

27. South Dakota — 76.7 years

29. Alaska — 76.6 years

30. Texas — 76.5 years

31. Kansas — 76.4 years

32. Wyoming — 76.3 years

32. Arizona — 76.3 years

32. Nevada — 76.3 years

35. North Carolina — 76.1 years

36. Michigan — 76 years

37. Georgia — 75.6 years

38. Ohio — 75.3 years

38. District of Columbia — 75.3 years

40. Missouri — 75.1 years

41. Indiana — 75 years

42. South Carolina — 74.8 years

43. New Mexico — 74.5 years

44. Oklahoma — 74.1 years

45. Arkansas — 73.8 years

45. Tennessee — 73.8 years

47. Kentucky — 73.5 years

48. Alabama — 73.2 years

49. Louisiana — 73.1 years

50. West Virginia — 72.8 years

51. Mississippi — 71.9 years