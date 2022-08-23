States ranked by life expectancy

Among U.S. states, Hawaii has the highest life expectancy at birth, according to an Aug. 23 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
The report is based on data from 2020, including the 2020 final mortality statistics, population estimates based on the 2010 census and 2020 Medicare data. The average U.S. life expectancy dropped in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020, according to CDC data.
Here are life expectancy estimates at birth by state in 2020, starting with the highest:
Note: The list includes ties.
1. Hawaii — 80.7 years
2. Washington — 79.2 years
3. Minnesota — 79.1 years
4. California — 79 years
4. Massachusetts — 79 years
4. New Hampshire — 79 years
7. Vermont — 78.8 years
7. Oregon — 78.8 years
9. Utah — 78.6 years
10. Connecticut — 78.4 years
10. Idaho — 78.4 years
12. Colorado — 78.3 years
13. Rhode Island — 78.2 years
14. Maine — 77.8 years
15. New York — 77.7 years
15. Nebraska — 77.7 years
15. Wisconsin — 77.7 years
18. Virginia — 77.6 years
19. Florida — 77.5 years
19. New Jersey — 77.5 years
19. Iowa — 77.5 years
22. North Dakota — 76.9 years
23. Montana — 76.8 years
23. Maryland — 76.8 years
23. Pennsylvania — 76.8 years
23. Illinois — 76.8 years
27. Delaware — 76.7 years
27. South Dakota — 76.7 years
29. Alaska — 76.6 years
30. Texas — 76.5 years
31. Kansas — 76.4 years
32. Wyoming — 76.3 years
32. Arizona — 76.3 years
32. Nevada — 76.3 years
35. North Carolina — 76.1 years
36. Michigan — 76 years
37. Georgia — 75.6 years
38. Ohio — 75.3 years
38. District of Columbia — 75.3 years
40. Missouri — 75.1 years
41. Indiana — 75 years
42. South Carolina — 74.8 years
43. New Mexico — 74.5 years
44. Oklahoma — 74.1 years
45. Arkansas — 73.8 years
45. Tennessee — 73.8 years
47. Kentucky — 73.5 years
48. Alabama — 73.2 years
49. Louisiana — 73.1 years
50. West Virginia — 72.8 years
51. Mississippi — 71.9 years