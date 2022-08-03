States ranked by drug overdose death rate

West Virginia has the highest drug overdose death rate of any state, according to the most recent data available from the CDC.

Here are the number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in all 50 states in 2020, in descending order:

Note: Rates are adjusted for age distribution and population size but do not account for other state-specific population characteristics.

1. West Virginia: 81.4

2. Kentucky: 49.2

3. Delaware: 47.3

4. Ohio: 47.2

5. Tennessee: 45.6

6. Maryland: 44.6

7. Louisiana: 42.7

8. Pennsylvania: 42.4

9. Maine: 39.7

10. Connecticut: 39.1

11. New Mexico: 39

12. Rhode Island: 38.2

13. Indiana: 36.7

14. Arizona: 35.8

15. Florida: 35

16. South Carolina: 34.9

17. Massachusetts: 33.9

18. Vermont: 32.9

19. New Jersey: 32.1

19. Missouri: 32.1

21. North Carolina: 30.9

22. New Hampshire: 30.3

23. Michigan: 28.6

24. Illinois: 28.1

25. Wisconsin: 27.7

26. Virginia: 26.6

27. Nevada: 26

28. New York: 25.4

29. Colorado: 24.9

30. Alabama: 22.3

31. Washington: 22

31. Alaska: 22

33. California: 21.8

34. Mississippi: 21.1

35. Utah: 20.5

36. Oklahoma: 19.4

37. Arkansas: 19.1

38. Minnesota: 19

39. Oregon: 18.7

40. Hawaii: 18.3

41. Georgia: 18

42. Wyoming: 17.4

42. Kansas: 17.4

44. Idaho: 15.9

45. North Dakota: 15.6

45. Montana: 15.6

47. Iowa: 14.3

48. Texas: 14.1

49. Nebraska: 11.3

50. South Dakota: 10.3