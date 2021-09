Number of NPs, by gender and state: KFF

There are 267,712 active nursing practitioners in the U.S., according to new data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Information comes from Redi-Data and includes active state licensed nurse practitioners as of September 2021.

In total, 219,099 (82 percent) of the U.S. nurse practitioner workforce are female, while 26,197 (10 percent) are male. Eight percent of the workforce did not specify gender.

Alabama

Female: 3,816 (81 percent)

Male: 591 (13 percent)

Unspecified: 291 (6 percent)

Alaska

Female: 707 (83 percent)

Male: 89 (10 percent)

Unspecified: 58 (7 percent)

Arizona

Female: 3,046 (86 percent)

Male: 353 (10 percent)

Unspecified: 138 (4 percent)

Arkansas

Female: 2,477 (83 percent)

Male: 310 (10 percent)

Unspecified: 184 (6 percent)

California

Female: 18,845 (77 percent)

Male: 2,388 (10 percent)

Unspecified: 3,360 (14 percent)

Colorado

Female: 4,299 (87 percent)

Male: 390 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 234 (5 percent)

Connecticut

Female: 4,171 (82 percent)

Male: 498 (10 percent)

Unspecified: 390 (8 percent)

Delaware

Female: 610 (88 percent)

Male: 48 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 35 (5 percent)

District of Columbia

Female: 375 (80 percent)

Male: 40 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 54 (12 percent)

Florida

Female: 21,708 (73 percent)

Male: 4,061 (14 percent)

Unspecified: 3,903 (13 percent)

Georgia

Female: 8,453 (80 percent)

Male: 901 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 1,253 (12 percent)

Hawaii

Female: 302 (83 percent)

Male: 37 (10 percent)

Unspecified: 24 (7 percent)

Idaho

Female: 1,032 (78 percent)

Male: 229 (17 percent)

Unspecified: 60 (5 percent)

Illinois

Female: 7,403 (85 percent)

Male: 681 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 583 (7 percent)

Indiana

Female: 3,077 (90 percent)

Male: 228 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 107 (3 percent)

Iowa

Female: 2,623 (89 percent)

Male: 235 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 90 (3 percent)

Kansas

Female: 1,686 (87 percent)

Male: 158 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 89 (5 percent)

Kentucky

Female: 5,146 (86 percent)

Male: 525 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 296 (5 percent)

Louisiana

Female: 1,700 (81 percent)

Male: 292 (14 percent)

Unspecified: 105 (5 percent)

Maine

Female: 1,563 (88 percent)

Male: 164 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 56 (3 percent)

Maryland

Female: 4,455 (79 percent)

Male: 387 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 802 (14 percent)

Massachusetts

Female: 8,065 (87 percent)

Male: 641 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 553 (6 percent)

Michigan

Female: 7,093 (85 percent)

Male: 687 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 570 (7 percent)

Minnesota

Female: 4,125 (88 percent)

Male: 345 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 206 (4 percent)

Mississippi

Female: 3,107 (79 percent)

Male: 474 (12 percent)

Unspecified: 347 (9 percent)

Missouri

Female: 3,107 (87 percent)

Male: 521 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 356 (5 percent)

Montana

Female: 866 (82 percent)

Male: 146 (14 percent)

Unspecified: 40 (4 percent)

Nebraska

Female: 1,746 (89 percent)

Male: 132 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 79 (4 percent)

Nevada

Female: 1,456 (71 percent)

Male: 328 (16 percent)

Unspecified: 255 (13 percent)

New Hampshire

Female: 1,053 (89 percent)

Male: 79 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 50 (4 percent)

New Jersey

Female: 7,063 (80 percent)

Male: 700 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 1,104 (12 percent)

New Mexico

Female: 1,421 (81 percent)

Male: 236 (13 percent)

Unspecified: 99 (6 percent)

New York

Female: 9,498 (87 percent)

Male: 779 (7)

Unspecified: 633 (6 percent)

North Carolina

Female: 3,988 (88 percent)

Male: 408 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 121 (3 percent)

North Dakota

Female: 539 (89 percent)

Male: 56 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 12 (2 percent)

Ohio

Female: 11,005 (85 percent)

Male: 1,130 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 817 (6 percent)

Oklahoma

Female: 1,977 (81 percent)

Male: 271 (11 percent)

Unspecified: 195 (8 percent)

Oregon

Female: 2,323 (84 percent)

Male: 346 (13 percent)

Unspecified: 85 (3 percent)

Pennsylvania

Female: 6,768 (89 percent)

Male: 592 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 258 (3 percent)

Rhode Island

Female: 1,083 (85 percent)

Male: 111 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 87 (7 percent)

South Carolina

Female: 1,597 (90 percent)

Male: 124 (7 percent)

Unspecified: 50 (3 percent)

South Dakota

Female: 880 (87 percent)

Male: 94 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 34 (3 percent)

Tennessee

Female: 7,589 (83 percent)

Male: 1,034 (11 percent)

Unspecified: 540 (6 percent)

Texas

Female: 16,748 (76 percent)

Male: 2,561 (12 percent)

Unspecified: 2,690 (12 percent)

Utah

Female: 946 (78 percent)

Male: 215 (18 percent)

Unspecified: 49 (4 percent)

Vermont:

Female: 523 (89 percent)

Male: 51 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 15 (3 percent)

Virginia

Female: 7,486 (82 percent)

Male: 823 (9 percent)

Unspecified: 827 (9 percent)

Washington

Female: 2,486 (84 percent)

Male: 353 (12 percent)

Unspecified: 11 (4 percent)

West Virginia

Female: 1,685 (88 percent)

Male: 155 (8 percent)

Unspecified: 65 (3 percent)

Wisconsin

Female: 2,538 (92 percent)

Male: 159 (6 percent)

Unspecified: 49 (2 percent)

Wyoming

Female: 239 (83 percent)

Male: 41 (14 percent)

Unspecified: 7 (2 percent)