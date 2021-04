Number of active physicians, by state

California has the highest number of active physicians in the country, while Wyoming has the fewest, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data published April 20.

The ranking is based on information from Redi-Data on the amount of professionally active allopathic physicians (MDs) and osteopathic physicians (DOs). Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In all, there are 1,042,049 active physicians in the U.S.

Here are the number of active physicians in each state and the District of Columbia, starting with the highest:

California — 115,347

Population: 39.5 million

New York — 94,152

Population: 19.4 million

Texas — 66,916

Population: 30 million

Florida — 59,065

Population: 21.5 million

Pennsylvania — 53,532

Population: 12.8 million

Illinois — 45,039

Population: 12.7 million

Ohio — 44,178

Population: 11.7 million

Michigan — 40,807

Population: 10 million

Massachusetts — 37,494

Population: 6.9 million

New Jersey — 31,545

Population: 8.9 million

North Carolina — 29,357

Population: 10.5 million

Georgia — 26,035

Population: 10.6 million

Maryland — 25,443

Population: 6 million

Virginia — 24,875

Population: 8.5 million

Washington — 22,515

Population: 7.6 million

Missouri — 21,292

Population: 6.1 million

Tennessee — 19,457

Population: 6.8 million

Minnesota — 18,684

Population: 5.6 million

Arizona — 18,376

Population: 7.3 million

Wisconsin — 18,176

Population: 5.8 million

Indiana — 17,154

Population: 6.7 million

Connecticut — 16,164

Population: 3.6 million

Colorado — 14,927

Population: 5.8 million

Louisiana — 14,926

Population: 4.6 million

South Carolina — 13,468

Population: 5.1 million

Alabama — 12,401

Population: 4.9 million

Oregon — 12,365

Population: 4.2 million

Kentucky — 12,221

Population: 4.5 million

Oklahoma — 9,740

Population: 4 million

Iowa — 9,088

Population: 3.2 million

Kansas — 8,142

Population: 2.9 million

District of Columbia — 7,691

Population: 705,749

Arkansas — 7,484

Population: 3 million

Utah — 7,091

Population: 3.2 million

Mississippi — 6,810

Population: 3 million

Nevada — 6,343

Population: 3.1 million

New Mexico — 5,993

Population: 2.1 million

West Virginia — 5,920

Population: 1.8 million

Nebraska — 5,574

Population: 1.9 million

Rhode Island — 5,500

Population: 1.1 million

Maine — 4,851

Population: 1.3 million

New Hampshire — 4,370

Population: 1.4 million

Hawaii — 3,737

Population: 1.4 million

Delaware — 3,242

Population: 973,764

Idaho — 3,090

Population: 1.8 million

Vermont — 2,413

Population: 623,989

Montana — 2,338

Population: 1.1 million

North Dakota — 2,147

Population: 762,062

South Dakota — 2,095

Population: 884,659

Alaska — 1,886

Population: 731,545

Wyoming — 1,223

Population: 578,759

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.