Number of active PAs, by state

California has the most professionally active physician assistants of any state, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 20.

The list is based on information from Redi-Data on the amount of professionally active, licensed PAs in each state as of March. State population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Overall, there are 113,990 active PAs in the U.S.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

California — 11,268

Population: 39.5 million

Texas — 8,558

Population: 30 million

New York — 8,211

Population: 19.4 million

Florida — 8,196

Population: 21.5 million

North Carolina — 6,275

Population: 10.5 million

Michigan — 5,483

Population: 10 million

Pennsylvania — 5,404

Population: 12.8 million

Illinois — 3,694

Population: 12.7 million

Massachusetts — 3,562

Population: 6.9 million

Georgia — 3,329

Population: 10.6 million

Maryland — 3,095

Population: 6 million

Ohio — 3,057

Population: 11.7 million

Colorado — 3,038

Population: 5.8 million

New Jersey — 2,928

Population: 8.9 million residents

Arizona — 2,801

Population: 7.3 million

Minnesota — 2,681

Population: 5.6 million

Virginia — 2,478

Population: 8.5 million

Connecticut — 2,304

Population: 3.6 million

Washington — 1,956

Population: 7.6 million

Oregon — 1,866

Population: 4.2 million

Nebraska — 1,761

Population: 1.9 million

Oklahoma — 1,634

Population: 4 million

Wisconsin — 1,536

Population: 5.8 million

Tennessee — 1,420

Population: 6.8 million

Indiana — 1,344

Population: 6.7 million

Kentucky — 1,327

Population: 4.5 million

Iowa — 1,199

Population: 3.2 million

Louisiana — 1,150

Population: 4.6 million

Missouri — 1,080

Population: 6.1 million

Nevada — 921

Population: 3.1 million

New Hampshire — 913

Population: 1.4 million

Idaho — 881

Population: 1.8 million

South Carolina — 794

Population: 5.1 million

Utah — 752

Population: 3.2 million

Kansas — 724

Population: 2.9 million

Maine — 692

Population: 1.3 million

New Mexico — 655

Population: 2.1 million

Alabama — 634

Population: 4.9 million

South Dakota — 556

Population: 884,659

Rhode Island — 544

Population: 1.1 million

West Virginia — 514

Population: 1.8 million

Alaska — 465

Population: 731,545

Arkansas — 460

Population: 3 million

District of Columbia — 425

Population: 705,749

Vermont — 319

Population: 623,989

Montana — 289

Population: 1.1 million

Delaware — 243

Population: 973,764

North Dakota — 210

Population: 762,062

Hawaii — 141

Population: 1.4 million

Wyoming — 135

Population: 578,759

Mississippi — 88

Population: 3 million

