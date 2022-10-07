Newsweek's 'most loved' workplaces include 8 healthcare companies

Newsweek included eight healthcare companies on its "America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022" list.

For the ranking, the magazine collaborated with Best Practice Institute, a benchmark research company, to survey more than 1.4 million employees at companies ranging in size from 50 employees to more than 10,000. Several hundred company officials were also interviewed.

Newsweek said the top 100 were chosen based on criteria such as: "Is collaboration and teamwork important? Are there opportunities for advancement? Is the company a good citizen or does it just pretend to be for public relations purposes?" Rankings were also based on company policies, such as remote work policies and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.

Below are healthcare companies named to the list and their overall ranking:

1. ChenMed (Miami Gardens, Fla.) — No. 8

2. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami) — No. 60

3. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) — No. 67

4. Fresenius Medical Care North America (Waltham, Mass.) — No. 73

5. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta) — No. 78

6. UCLA Health (Los Angeles) — No. 82

7. Adena Health System (Chillicothe, Ohio) — No. 93

8. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic — No. 94