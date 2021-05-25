Lown Institute names most racially inclusive hospital in each state

Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, released a new ranking May 25 that examines racial inclusivity of more than 3,200 U.S. hospitals to assess which are best at serving the people of color in their communities.

For the ranking, Lown looked at how well the demographics of a hospital's Medicare patients matched the demographics of that facility's surrounding communities. Data in the ranking is based on Medicare claims from 2018 as well as the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year data from 2018.

Lown said hospitals received a higher ranking if they had higher patient counts from ZIP codes with greater proportions of nonwhite patients compared to their "community area" radius, defined by "the distance from which about 90 percent of the hospital's Medicare patients travel."

Below is a list of the most racially inclusive hospitals in each state, plus Washington, D.C., according to the analysis:

Alaska: Mount. Edgecumbe Hospital (Sitka)

Alabama: Hale County Hospital (Greensboro)

Arkansas: Baptist Health Medical Center – Arkadelphia

Arizona: Little Colorado Medical Center (Winslow)

California: John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (Indio)

Colorado: Denver Health & Hospital Authority

Connecticut: Windham Hospital (Willimantic)

Washington, D.C.: MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Delaware: St. Francis Hospital (Wilmington)

Florida: Plantation General Hospital

Georgia: Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Hawaii: Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Iowa: MercyOne Siouxland (Sioux City)

Idaho: West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Illinois: John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)

Indiana: St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)

Kansas: Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Kentucky: University of Louisville Hospital

Louisiana: University Medical Center New Orleans

Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center

Maryland: University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center (Cheverly)

Maine: Northern Light Mercy Hospital (Portland)

Michigan: DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Minnesota: Cook Hospital

Missouri: Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill (Kansas City)

Mississippi: Claiborne County Hospital (Port Gibson)

Montana: Northern Montana Hospital (Havre)

North Carolina: Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)

North Dakota: CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake

Nebraska: CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha)

New Hampshire: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey: Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

New Mexico: Presbyterian Espanola Hospital

Nevada: North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)

New York: Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York City)

Ohio: Ohio State University Health System (Columbus)

Oklahoma: Memorial Hospital (Stilwell)

Oregon: St. Charles Madras

Pennsylvania: Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island: Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina: Prisma Health Richland Hospital (Columbia)

South Dakota: Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center

Tennessee: Hancock County Hospital (Sneedville)

Texas: Park Plaza Hospital (Houston)

Utah: San Juan Hospital (Monticello)

Virginia: Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Vermont: Gifford Medical Center (Randolph)

Washington: Forks Community Hospital

Wisconsin: ThedaCare Medical Center of Shawano

West Virginia: Montgomery General Hospital

Wyoming: SageWest Health Care (Riverton)

Read about the most and least racially inclusive hospitals nationwide here.