Leapfrog names 105 Top Hospitals for 2020

The Leapfrog Group honored 105 hospitals in the U.S. with its 2020 Top Hospitals award.

To compile the list, The Leapfrog Group analyzed data from its annual hospital survey, which compares hospital performance on patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures.

Of the 105 organizations, 48 were teaching hospitals, 29 were general hospitals, 19 were rural hospitals and nine were children's hospitals.

In 2020, hospitals in 32 states received the award. Florida had the most Top Hospitals at 17, followed by Pennsylvania with 11.

In addition, this year marks the first time that Oklahoma and Connecticut have Top Hospitals since Leapfrog began giving the award in 2006.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of where Leapfrog Group's Top Hospitals are located in alphabetical order:

Arizona — 1

Arkansas — 1

California — 6

Colorado — 6

Connecticut — 2

Delaware — 1

Florida — 17

Georgia — 3

Hawaii — 1

Illinois — 1

Kansas — 1

Louisiana — 2

Maine — 5

Massachusetts — 5

Michigan — 5

Missouri — 1

Nebraska — 1

Nevada — 2

New Hampshire — 1

New Jersey — 3

New Mexico — 2

New York — 3

North Carolina — 3

Ohio — 1

Oklahoma — 1

Pennsylvania — 11

Rhode Island — 1

South Carolina — 1

Tennessee — 1

Texas — 8

Virginia — 6

Washington — 2

Access the full list of Top Hospitals here.

