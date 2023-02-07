Hospital admission rates, by state

The national hospital admission rate is 96 per 100,000, though that varies greatly by state, according to a ranking by Kaiser Family Foundation. The ranking is based on data from the American Hospital Association's annual survey from 1999-2021.

The figures represent admissions at community hospitals, which account for 85 percent of all U.S. hospitals. Population data are based on the Census Bureau.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia rank:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. District of Columbia — 161 per 100,000

2. West Virginia — 127

3. South Dakota — 124

4. Alabama — 119

4. North Dakota — 119

6. Missouri — 118

7. Florida — 116

8. Arkansas — 115

8. Louisiana — 115

10. Ohio — 114

11. Mississippi — 113

12. Kentucky — 112

12. New Jersey — 112

12. Tennessee — 112

15. Pennsylvania — 111

16. Indiana — 106

17. Massachusetts — 104

18. Michigan — 103

18. New York — 103

20. Connecticut — 101

20. Kansas — 101

22. Oklahoma —24. 100

23. South Carolina — 99

24. Delaware — 98

24. Rhode Island — 98

26. Illinois — 95

27. Nebraska — 94

28. North Carolina — 93

29. Texas — 92

30. Georgia — 91

31. Arizona — 88

31. Minnesota — 88

33. Virginia — 87

34. Montana — 85

35. New Hampshire — 84

35. New Mexico — 84

37. Iowa — 83

38. Maine — 82

39. Maryland — 81

40. Wisconsin — 80

41. California — 79

42. Nevada — 76

43. Colorado — 75

44. Oregon — 74

44. Utah — 74

46. Hawaii — 73

46. Vermont — 73

48. Alaska — 69

48. Idaho — 69

48. Wyoming — 69

51. Washington — 67