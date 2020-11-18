Healthgrades names 100 best hospitals for prostate surgery

Healthgrades has released its 2021 list of the best hospitals for prostate surgery.

To compile the list, published Nov. 18, Healthgrades analyzed hospitals' quality performance for prostate removal surgery and transurethral prostate resection surgery using 2017-19 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data. Read more about the methodology here.

Healthgrades found men treated at hospitals that received its 2021 Prostate Surgery Specialty Excellence Award have a 57.1 percent lower average risk of complications compared to men treated at other hospitals.

This year, Healthgrades recognized hospitals in 31 states; Florida had the most award recipients with 16 hospitals.

To view the full list of winners, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by primary care provider shortages

5 states with the highest obesity rates

5 states with highest flu shot rates in 2019-20

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.