5 states with highest flu shot rates in 2019-20

Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2019-20 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2019-20 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2019-20 season, 51.8 percent of Americans older than 6 months were vaccinated against the flu. This figure is slightly up from a year prior, when 49.2 percent of Americans got vaccinated.

Five states with the highest flu shot rates in 2019-20:

Rhode Island — 60.9 percent



Connecticut — 60.7 percent



Massachusetts — 60.6 percent



Virginia — 58.8 percent



South Dakota — 58.7 percent

To view the full ranking, click here.

