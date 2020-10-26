5 states with highest flu shot rates in 2019-20
Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2019-20 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2019-20 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.
During the 2019-20 season, 51.8 percent of Americans older than 6 months were vaccinated against the flu. This figure is slightly up from a year prior, when 49.2 percent of Americans got vaccinated.
Five states with the highest flu shot rates in 2019-20:
- Rhode Island — 60.9 percent
- Connecticut — 60.7 percent
- Massachusetts — 60.6 percent
- Virginia — 58.8 percent
- South Dakota — 58.7 percent
To view the full ranking, click here.
