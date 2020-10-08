5 states with the highest, lowest flu shot rates

Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2018-19 season, 49.2 percent of Americans older than 6 months were vaccinated against the flu.

Five states with the highest flu shot rates:

  1. Rhode Island — 60.4 percent
  2. Massachusetts — 58.9 percent
  3. Maryland — 57.1 percent
  4. Connecticut — 56.8 percent
  5. North Carolina  — 54.9 percent

Five states with the lowest flu shot rates: 

  1. Nevada — 37.8 percent
  2. Wyoming — 40.7 percent
  3. Florida — 40.9 percent
  4. Louisiana — 41.6 percent
  5. Mississippi — 42 percent

