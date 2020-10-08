5 states with the highest, lowest flu shot rates

Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2018-19 season, 49.2 percent of Americans older than 6 months were vaccinated against the flu.

Five states with the highest flu shot rates:

Rhode Island — 60.4 percent Massachusetts — 58.9 percent Maryland — 57.1 percent Connecticut — 56.8 percent North Carolina — 54.9 percent

Five states with the lowest flu shot rates:

Nevada — 37.8 percent Wyoming — 40.7 percent Florida — 40.9 percent Louisiana — 41.6 percent Mississippi — 42 percent

To view the full ranking, click here.

