Healthcare's richest self-made women, per Forbes

Forbes ranked the 100 richest self-made women in a report released Aug. 5. Here are the top seven in healthcare.
Forbes valued individual assets, such as stakes in public companies, using stock prices from July 2. Forbes consulted with external experts to value private companies. Some women overcame more than others to make their fortune. Forbes measured how far they have come and gave them a self-made score of 6 (hired hand) to 10 (rags to riches).
- Judy Faulkner
Overall rank: 2
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $6.5 billion
Founder, CEO of Epic
- Alice Schwartz
Overall rank: 10
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $2.9 billion
Co-founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories
- April Anthony
Overall rank: 37
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $760 million
Founder of Encompass Home Health & Hospice
- Reshma Shetty, PhD
Overall rank: 39
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $750 million
Co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks
- Heather Hasson
Overall rank: 50
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $625 million
Co-founder and co-CEO of FIGS
- Trina Spear
Overall rank: 52
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $600 million
Co-founder and co-CEO of FIGS
- Martine Rothblatt
Overall rank: 56
Self-made score: 8
Net worth: $585 million
Founder of United Therapeutics