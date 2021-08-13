Healthcare's richest self-made women, per Forbes

Forbes ranked the 100 richest self-made women in a report released Aug. 5. Here are the top seven in healthcare.

Forbes valued individual assets, such as stakes in public companies, using stock prices from July 2. Forbes consulted with external experts to value private companies. Some women overcame more than others to make their fortune. Forbes measured how far they have come and gave them a self-made score of 6 (hired hand) to 10 (rags to riches).

Judy Faulkner

Overall rank: 2

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Founder, CEO of Epic



Alice Schwartz

Overall rank: 10

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Co-founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories



April Anthony

Overall rank: 37

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $760 million

Founder of Encompass Home Health & Hospice



Reshma Shetty, PhD

Overall rank: 39

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $750 million

Co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks



Heather Hasson

Overall rank: 50

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $625 million

Co-founder and co-CEO of FIGS



Trina Spear

Overall rank: 52

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $600 million

Co-founder and co-CEO of FIGS



Martine Rothblatt

Overall rank: 56

Self-made score: 8

Net worth: $585 million

Founder of United Therapeutics





