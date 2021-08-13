Healthcare's richest self-made women, per Forbes

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Forbes ranked the 100 richest self-made women in a report released Aug. 5. Here are the top seven in healthcare.

Forbes valued individual assets, such as stakes in public companies, using stock prices from July 2. Forbes consulted with external experts to value private companies. Some women overcame more than others to make their fortune. Forbes measured how far they have come and gave them a self-made score of 6 (hired hand) to 10 (rags to riches).

  1. Judy Faulkner
    Overall rank: 2
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $6.5 billion
    Founder, CEO of Epic

  2. Alice Schwartz
    Overall rank: 10
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $2.9 billion
    Co-founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories

  3. April Anthony
    Overall rank: 37
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $760 million
    Founder of Encompass Home Health & Hospice

  4. Reshma Shetty, PhD
    Overall rank: 39
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $750 million
    Co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks

  5. Heather Hasson
    Overall rank: 50
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $625 million
    Co-founder and co-CEO of FIGS

  6. Trina Spear
    Overall rank: 52
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $600 million
    Co-founder and co-CEO of FIGS

  7. Martine Rothblatt
    Overall rank: 56
    Self-made score: 8
    Net worth: $585 million
    Founder of United Therapeutics



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles