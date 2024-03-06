GHX awards 25 large health systems for supply chain work

GHX awarded 25 large hospital systems, including Providence, Catholic Health and Mount Sinai Health System, for what the organization deemed a "perfect" supply chain.

For the first time, GHX ranked U.S. hospitals by "perfect order" metrics, or their percentage of purchase order lines "that are touchless and completely automated, from purchase through payment," the organization said March 5. GHX also awarded 25 small and 25 medium hospitals and systems.

The organization also launched a perfect order dashboard to feature performance metrics and rankings each month.

The 25 winners:

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Aspirus Health (Wausau, Wis.)

Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

ECU Health (Greenville, N.C.)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

Memorial Hermann Healthcare (Houston)

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.)

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

New York-Presbyterian (New York City)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood, Ky.)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

Tufts Medicine (Burlington, Mass.)

UAB Medicine Enterprise (Birmingham, Ala.)

UC San Diego Health

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.)