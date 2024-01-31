Fortune's most admired healthcare companies

On Jan. 31, Fortune released its World's Most Admired Companies list, which included healthcare companies.

The list, a partnership between Fortune and global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, follows an examination of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. Candidates were then narrowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, for a total of 660 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were chosen from among the 660 companies.

For the list, executives who work at the 660 companies, as well as directors and analysts, rated enterprises in their respective industry on nine criteria ranging from investment value to ability to attract talent. Companies that ranked in the top half of their industry survey were listed.

Fortune also published a Top 50 All-Star list of companies most highly regarded across industries. For this list, Korn Ferry asked 3,720 executives, directors and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to choose the 10 companies they most admired. The list they picked from had companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year's surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Respondents could vote for any company in any industry. More information about the methodology is available here.

These healthcare companies were ranked among the 50 All-Stars across industries:

Note: Companies are listed with their all-star rank.

41. Danaher

50. CVS Health

Additionally, these healthcare companies are among the Most Admired Companies in their industries:

Note: Companies are listed under their respective industries and with their industry ranks.

Healthcare: Medical facilities

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

2. DaVita (Denver)

3. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.)

4. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)



5. Select Medical Holdings

Healthcare: Insurance and managed care

1. UnitedHealth Group

2. Elevance Health

3. Humana

4. Centene

5. Molina Healthcare

Healthcare: Pharmacy and other services

1. IQVIA

2. CVS Health

3. Quest diagnostics

4. Labcorp

5. Charles River Laboratories International

Medical products and equipment

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Danaher

3. Boston Scientific

4. Stryker

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6. Medtronic







