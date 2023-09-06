Fortune's best places to work in healthcare for 2023

Fortune and Great Place to Work released their annual list of the "Best Workplaces in Health Care" on Sept. 6.

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health, formerly ​​Anthem, secured the No. 1 spot of the "40 Best Large Workplaces in Health Care." Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade, which offers value-based care services for primary care practices, holds the top spot among the "50 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Health Care." Companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category; companies with 10 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category.

Nine hospitals and health systems made the list for 2023, the same number that made the list in 2022. (One difference is that Fortune and Great Place to Work expanded the list of best large companies to work for to 40 companies this year compared to last year's 30. No hospitals were included in the small and medium category.)

Fortune and Great Place to Work received more than 208,000 responses from employees at companies eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list. Employees complete a survey with quantitative and qualitative feedback via 60 statements on a five-point scale and two open-ended questions.

Below, please find the 15 top-ranked healthcare companies for the large company category and a breakdown of health systems that made the list.

15 top-ranked large healthcare companies



1. Elevance Health (Indianapolis)

2. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.)

3. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

4. Blue Shield of California (Oakland)

5. Scripps Health (San Diego)

6. Aya Healthcare (San Diego)

7. White Glove Placement (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

8. Devoted Health (Waltham, Mass.)

9. Shields Health Solutions (Stoughton, Mass.)

10. Health Catalyst (Salt Lake City)

11. Desert Oasis Healthcare (Palm Springs, Calif.)

12. Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

13. Centene (St. Louis)

14. IEHP (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

15. Hologic (Marlborough, Mass.)

9 best health systems to work for in 2023

2. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.)

3. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

5. Scripps Health (San Diego)

19. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

29. Cleveland Clinic

32. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital Center

35. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

38. Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.)

39. CentraState Healthcare System (Freehold, N.J.)