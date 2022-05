Fortune 500's top 25 healthcare companies

The 68th Fortune 500 was released May 23. The annual list of the largest corporations in the U.S. ranked by revenue for the 2021 fiscal year includes 77 healthcare companies.

Key healthcare takeaways from the most recent listing from Fortune:

1. The list includes 11 companies specializing in medical facilities. Of those, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reigns, holding the 62nd spot overall with $58.75 billion in revenue, up 14 percent year over year.

2. Of the 11 ranked companies specializing in medical facilities, Surgery Partners, the Brentwood, Tenn.-based surgical facilities company, saw the greatest revenue growth at 19.6 percent for $2.22 billion.

3. The list includes six health insurance and managed care companies. UnitedHealth Group comes out on top in this group, landing fifth in the Fortune 500 rankings overall with $287.59 billion in revenue, up 11.8 percent year over year.

4. Fifteen pharmaceutical and health service companies are ranked, with CVS Health leading this group. It holds the fourth spot in the Fortune 500 rankings overall with $292.11 billion in revenue, up 8.7 percent year over year.

5. Here are the top 25 ranked healthcare companies with their revenue and percent change to annual revenue:

4. CVS Health

2021 revenue: $292.11 billion

Change to revenue: 8.7 percent

5. UnitedHealthGroup

2021 revenue: $287.59 billion

Change to revenue: 11.8 percent

9. McKesson

2021 revenue: $238.22 billion

Change to revenue: 3.1 percent

10. AmerisourceBergen

2021 revenue: $213.98 billion

Change to revenue: 12.7 percent



12. Cigna

2021 revenue: $174.07 billion

Change to revenue: 8.5 percent



15. Cardinal Health

2021 revenue: $162.46 billion

Change to revenue: 6.2 percent

20. Anthem

2021 revenue: $138.63 billion

Change to revenue: 13.8 percent

26. Centene

2021 revenue: $125.98 billion

Change to revenue: 13.4 percent

37. Johnson & Johnson

2021 revenue: $93.77 billion

Change to revenue: 13.6 percent

40. Humana

2021 revenue: $83.06 billion

Change to revenue: 7.7 percent

43. Pfizer

2021 revenue: $81.28 billion

Change to revenue: 94 percent

62. HCA Healthcare

2021 revenue: $58.75 billion

Change to revenue: 14 percent

63. AbbVie

2021 revenue: $56.19 billion

Change to revenue: 22.7 percent

71. Merck

2021 revenue: $51.21 billion

Change to revenue: 6.7 percent

82. Bristol Myers Squibb

2021 revenue: $46.38 billion

Change to revenue: 9.1 percent

86. Abbott Laboratories

2021 revenue: $43.07 billion

Change to revenue: 24.5 percent

118. Danaher

2021 revenue: $29.45 billion

Change to revenue: 32.2 percent

122. Eli Lilly

2021 revenue: $28.31 billion

Change to revenue: 15.4 percent

125. Molina Healthcare

2021 revenue: $27.77 billion

Change to revenue: 43 percent

129. Gilead Sciences

2021 revenue: $27.3 billion

Change to revenue: 10.6 percent

140. Amgen

2021 revenue: $25.97 billion

Change to revenue: 2.2 percent

173. Becton Dickinson

2021 revenue: $20.24 billion

Change to revenue: 18.3 percent

181. Tenet Healthcare

2021 revenue: $19.48 billion

Change to revenue: 10.5 percent

195. Moderna

2021 revenue: $18.47 billion

Change to revenue: 2,199 percent

204. Viatris

2021 revenue: $17.88 billion

Change to revenue: 49.7 percent