ER wait times, by state

Maryland is the state where patients spend the longest time in the emergency department before leaving the hospital, according to research by IT service automation company SysAid.
The research examined CMS data to see which states had the shortest average (median) time patients spend in the emergency department before leaving, in minutes. The data covered Jan. 7, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
While Maryland has the longest hospital waiting time, North Dakota has the shortest.
Here are the waiting times by state, from shortest to longest:
Note: The list includes ties.
1. North Dakota: 104 minutes
2. South Dakota: 113 minutes
3. Nebraska: 114 minutes
4. Oklahoma: 115 minutes
5. Hawaii: 117 minutes
5. Kansas: 117 minutes
7. Iowa: 123 minutes
8. Mississippi: 124 minutes
9. Arkansas: 127 minutes
9. Montana: 127 minutes
11. Louisiana: 128 minutes
12. Minnesota: 129 minutes
13. Utah: 130 minutes
13. Vermont: 130 minutes
15. Idaho: 131 minutes
16. Indiana: 133 minutes
17. Wisconsin: 136 minutes
18. Wyoming: 137 minutes
19. Alaska: 138 minutes
19. Washington: 138 minutes
21. Alabama: 139 minutes
21. Texas: 139 minutes
23. Colorado: 140 minutes
24. West Virginia: 141 minutes
25. Ohio: 143 minutes
26. Missouri: 144 minutes
27. Nevada: 145 minutes
27. Tennessee: 145 minutes
29. Georgia: 146 minutes
30. Maine: 147 minutes
31. New Mexico: 150 minutes
32. Kentucky: 151 minutes
32. South Carolina: 151 minutes
34. Michigan: 153 minutes
35. New Hampshire: 154 minutes
35. Virginia: 154 minutes
37. Florida: 155 minutes
38. Illinois: 157 minutes
38. North Carolina: 157 minutes
38. Oregon : 157 minutes
38. Pennsylvania: 157 minutes
42. California: 164 minutes
43. Connecticut: 166 minutes
44. New Jersey: 173 minutes
45. Arizona: 176 minutes
46. New York: 184 minutes
47. Rhode Island: 185 minutes
48. Massachusetts: 189 minutes
49. Delaware: 195 minutes
50. Maryland: 228 minutes