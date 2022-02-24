ER wait times, by state

Maryland is the state where patients spend the longest time in the emergency department before leaving the hospital, according to research by IT service automation company SysAid.

The research examined CMS data to see which states had the shortest average (median) time patients spend in the emergency department before leaving, in minutes. The data covered Jan. 7, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

While Maryland has the longest hospital waiting time, North Dakota has the shortest.

Here are the waiting times by state, from shortest to longest:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. North Dakota: 104 minutes

2. South Dakota: 113 minutes

3. Nebraska: 114 minutes

4. Oklahoma: 115 minutes

5. Hawaii: 117 minutes

5. Kansas: 117 minutes

7. Iowa: 123 minutes

8. Mississippi: 124 minutes

9. Arkansas: 127 minutes

9. Montana: 127 minutes

11. Louisiana: 128 minutes

12. Minnesota: 129 minutes

13. Utah: 130 minutes

13. Vermont: 130 minutes

15. Idaho: 131 minutes

16. Indiana: 133 minutes

17. Wisconsin: 136 minutes

18. Wyoming: 137 minutes

19. Alaska: 138 minutes

19. Washington: 138 minutes

21. Alabama: 139 minutes

21. Texas: 139 minutes

23. Colorado: 140 minutes

24. West Virginia: 141 minutes

25. Ohio: 143 minutes

26. Missouri: 144 minutes

27. Nevada: 145 minutes

27. Tennessee: 145 minutes

29. Georgia: 146 minutes

30. Maine: 147 minutes

31. New Mexico: 150 minutes

32. Kentucky: 151 minutes

32. South Carolina: 151 minutes

34. Michigan: 153 minutes

35. New Hampshire: 154 minutes

35. Virginia: 154 minutes

37. Florida: 155 minutes

38. Illinois: 157 minutes

38. North Carolina: 157 minutes

38. Oregon : 157 minutes

38. Pennsylvania: 157 minutes

42. California: 164 minutes

43. Connecticut: 166 minutes

44. New Jersey: 173 minutes

45. Arizona: 176 minutes

46. New York: 184 minutes

47. Rhode Island: 185 minutes

48. Massachusetts: 189 minutes

49. Delaware: 195 minutes

50. Maryland: 228 minutes