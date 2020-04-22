Coronavirus death rates by state

Deaths in the Northeast region of the U.S. account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the country, according to a new analysis by The New York Times.

The Times used its database of reports from state and local health agencies and hospitals and population estimates as of July 2019 from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate the death rates.

Here are the number of deaths per 100,000 people in each state and the District of Columbia as of April 21:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.

1. New York: 76.2

2. New Jersey: 53.5

3. Connecticut: 39.9

4. Louisiana: 30.2

5. Massachusetts: 28.5

6. Michigan: 27

7. Rhode Island: 16.1

8. Washington, D.C.: 15.9

9. Pennsylvania: 12.3

10. Illinois: 11.7

11. Maryland: 9.7

12. Indiana: 9.4

13. Washington: 9

14. Delaware: 8.4

Colorado: 8.4

15. Georgia: 7.6

16. Vermont: 6.4

17. Mississippi: 6.1

18. Nevada: 5.3

19. Ohio: 4.8

20. Wisconsin: 4.2

21. Oklahoma: 4.1

22. Florida: 4

23. Kentucky: 3.8

Alabama: 3.8

Virginia: 3.8

24. Kansas: 3.7

25. Missouri: 3.6

26. California: 3.3

27. New Hampshire: 3.1

New Mexico: 3.1

28. Arizona: 2.9

Idaho: 2.9

29. Minnesota: 2.8

30. Maine: 2.7

31. Iowa: 2.6

South Carolina: 2.6

32. Tennessee: 2.4

33. North Carolina: 2.1

34. Nebraska: 2

35. Texas: 1.9

36. Oregon: 1.8

37. North Dakota: 1.7

38. West Virginia: 1.5

39. Arkansas: 1.4

40. Montana: 1.1

41. Wyoming: 1

Utah: 1

Alaska: 1

42. South Dakota: 0.9

43. Hawaii: 0.8

