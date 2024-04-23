Best states to retire, per Gen X and boomers

Upon retirement, baby boomers and Gen Xers would overwhelmingly prefer to live in Southern states, according to a recent survey from GoBankingRates.

The financial services company surveyed 1,395 Americans aged 18 and older, asking which region and state they would prefer to live in once they retire. The results were sorted by age group and shared with Becker's April 22.

More than 42% of respondents ages 45 and older said they would prefer to live in a Southern state once they retire. More than one-fifth said they would prefer to live in the West, with the fewest expressing a preference for a Midwestern home base.

GoBankingRates asked respondents to choose the state they would prefer to retire in from both their most and least preferred regions. Here are their responses, sorted by age group.





Ages 45 to 54:

Favorite Southern states:

1. Florida (27.4% chose this)

2. North Carolina (13%)

3. Tennessee (10.2%)

4. South Carolina (9.3%)

Favorite Midwestern states:

1. Ohio (16.7%)

2. Missouri (11.6%)

3. Michigan (9.8%)

4. Illinois (9.3%)





Ages 55 to 64:

Favorite Southern states:

1. Florida (25.6%)

2. South Carolina (12.3%)

3 (tie). North Carolina (11.4%)

3 (tie). Texas (11.4%)

Favorite Midwestern states:

1. Ohio (16.4%)

2. Michigan (10%)

3. Kansas (9.6%)

4 (tie). Minnesota

4 (tie). Missouri

4 (tie). Wisconsin





Ages 65 and over:

Favorite Southern states:

1. Florida (28.4%)

2. North Carolina (10.8%)

3 (tie). South Carolina (9%)

3 (tie). Texas (9%)

Favorite Midwestern states:

1. Ohio (15.5%)

2. Michigan (10.8%)

3. Missouri (9.7%)

4 (tie). Illinois (9%)

4 (tie). Minnesota (9%)

4 (tie). South Dakota (9%)



