Best pharmacy schools: US News

On April 8, US News & World Report published its ranking of the nation's 141 PharmD programs after surveying academics at peer institutions.

The organization's methodology for ranking health schools "reflect the peer assessments of academic quality," US News said, "but other considerations involving location, environment, strength of different fields, cost after tuition and financial aid, and job placement are also very important."

The top 25 pharmacy schools, according to US News:

1. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

2. University of California San Francisco

2 (tie). University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

4. Ohio State University (Columbus)

4 (tie). University of Florida (Gainesville)

6. University of Kentucky (Lexington)

6 (tie). University of Minnesota (Minneapolis)

6 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

9. Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

9 (tie). University of Pittsburgh

9 (tie). University of Wisconsin-Madison

12. University of California San Diego

12 (tie). University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

12 (tie). University of Washington (Seattle)

15. University of Colorado Denver (Aurora)

15 (tie). University of Georgia (Athens)

15 (tie). University of Illinois Chicago

15 (tie). University of Maryland, Baltimore

19. University at Buffalo (N.Y.)-SUNY

19 (tie). University of Kansas (Lawrence)

19 (tie). University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

19 (tie). University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Memphis)

19 (tie). Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond)

24. Rutgers University (Piscataway, N.J.)

24 (tie). University of Iowa (Iowa City)