Best business schools, per US News

The Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania tied for the No. 1 spot on U.S. News and World Report's list of best business schools, released April 9.

The rankings are based on survey responses from 124 business schools with full-time, in-person or hybrid master's-level business programs that provided enough placement data on their graduates for each applicable ranking indicator. Ranking indicators ranged from employment rates at graduation to acceptance rate. Read more about the methodology and a breakdown of ranking indicators here.

Here are the universities with the top 11 business schools, including ties, according to U.S. News and World Report:

1. Stanford University

1-tie. University of Pennsylvania

3. Northwestern University

3-tie. University of Chicago

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

6. Harvard University

7. New York University

7-tie. University of California, Berkeley

7-tie. Yale University

10. Dartmouth College

10-tie. University of Virginia