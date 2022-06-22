America's 25 healthiest communities, per US News

A New Mexico county for the third consecutive year took the top spot in U.S. News & World Report and CVS Health's 2022 "Healthiest Communities Rankings." This marks the fifth annual edition of the rankings.

The rankings are based on an analysis of nearly 3,000 U.S. communities. Communities are scored on 89 indicators across 10 categories that drive community health: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, crime, community stability and infrastructure. Population health and equity are the most heavily weighted categories. The top 500 communities made the list. To read more about the methodology, click here.

Twenty-five healthiest communities:

Los Alamos County, N.M. Falls Church, Va. Douglas County, Colo. Morgan County, Utah Carver County, Minn. Sioux County, Iowa Ozaukee County, Wis. Hamilton County, Ind. Broomfield County, Colo. Delaware County, Ohio Dallas County, Iowa Loudoun County, Va. Arlington County, Va. Union County, S.D. Teton County, Wyo. Morris County, N.J. Fairfax County, Va. Howard County, Md. Williamson County, Tenn. Johnson County, Kan. Lincoln County, S.D. Waukesha County, Wis. Dodge County, Minn. Hamilton County, Neb. Washington County, Minn.

Two notes about the rankings: