9 hospitals among Healthgrades' best for at least 15 years

Healthgrades' 2024 list of America's Best Hospitals includes nine that have earned the recognition for at least 15 consecutive years.

The full list recognizes America's 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 5% of hospitals in the nation, for "superior clinical performance." Using Medicare data from 2020-22, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for about 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 common procedures and conditions, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis. The full methodology can be found here.

Nine hospitals that have been named among Healthgrades' best for at least 15 consecutive years:

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix): 22 years

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame, Calif.): 17

Ascension Alexian Brothers (Elk Grove Village, Ill.): 21

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City): 15

Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield (Mich.): 19

Beaumont Hospital, Troy (Mich.): 19

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati): 18

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital: 22

Houston Methodist Hospital: 16