8 most innovative hospitals, according to 550+ hospital leaders

One-fifth of hospital leaders consider Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic as the most innovative hospital in the U.S., according to a recent Reaction Data report.

Reaction Data polled 552 C-suite executives, clinicians and IT personnel from hospitals and clinics across the country for its 2020 Hospital Reputation report. Reaction Data asked leaders which hospitals and health systems they considered to be leaders in innovation, delivery transformation and quality care at a low cost.

The eight hospitals most frequently cited as models for innovation:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 20 percent

2. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 14 percent

3. Cleveland Clinic: 11 percent

4. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 6 percent

5. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore): 3 percent

6. Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.): 3 percent

7. Partners Healthcare (Boston): 3 percent

8. VA Healthcare System (Washington, D.C.): 3 percent

More articles on rankings and ratings:

Top 10 specialties with highest percentage of female physicians

20 largest healthcare companies in the world

Where patients are staying home least: State-by-state breakdown

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.